Expert advice on how both employers and employees can decrease workplace stress and burnout.

If you are feeling a bit burned out, you are not alone. Recent reports highlight a surge in stress and exhaustion among employees. According to an April study by Glassdoor, employee mentions of burnout have jumped 32% since early last year, reaching the highest levels seen since 2016.

Glassdoor's survey found several factors contribute to the growing burnout epidemic. Aftereffects of the pandemic continue to reshape the working world, with many employees dealing with increased job pressures, longer hours, and evaporating boundaries between work and personal life. In fact, the United States recently ranked No. 59 in global work-life balance, based on Remote.com's analysis of factors such as average weekly hours, access to healthcare, and paid leave.

For entrepreneurs who are armies of one, or for those leading a team, there are steps you can take to alleviate these stresses. Maisha Wynn, a CBS News lifestyle contributor and author of "The Wynning Way," offered CBS News these tips for both employees and employers.

Respect High-Energy Hours : Recognize that the first few hours of the workday are prime time for focused, demanding tasks. Scheduling meetings and brainstorming sessions during this window maximizes productivity while reducing brain strain later in the day.

Build Micro-Routines : Encourage employees to integrate small, restorative practices—like doodling, listening to music, or short mental breaks—that bring joy even during busy workdays. These habits can help ease tension and re-energize us without requiring a lot of time away from work.

Set and Model Healthy Boundaries: It's essential for leaders to establish and respect boundaries. Creating a culture where saying "no" to unnecessary meetings or last-minute demands is acceptable allows staff to prioritize their well-being. Over time, this creates a more supportive and respectful work environment.

