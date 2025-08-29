Ignore These Burnout Solutions and Your Stress Might Spiral Out of Control Expert advice on how both employers and employees can decrease workplace stress and burnout.

By David James Edited by Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • A Glassdoor survey found that employee mentions of burnout have surged 32% since early last year.
  • The United States recently ranked No. 59 in global work-life balance.
  • Experts recommend a combination of workday planning, frequent breaks, and setting after-work boundaries to ease workplace stress.

If you are feeling a bit burned out, you are not alone. Recent reports highlight a surge in stress and exhaustion among employees. According to an April study by Glassdoor, employee mentions of burnout have jumped 32% since early last year, reaching the highest levels seen since 2016.

Glassdoor's survey found several factors contribute to the growing burnout epidemic. Aftereffects of the pandemic continue to reshape the working world, with many employees dealing with increased job pressures, longer hours, and evaporating boundaries between work and personal life. In fact, the United States recently ranked No. 59 in global work-life balance, based on Remote.com's analysis of factors such as average weekly hours, access to healthcare, and paid leave.

Related: How Leaders Can Build a Culture of Wellness Outside the Office

For entrepreneurs who are armies of one, or for those leading a team, there are steps you can take to alleviate these stresses. Maisha Wynn, a CBS News lifestyle contributor and author of "The Wynning Way," offered CBS News these tips for both employees and employers.

  • Respect High-Energy Hours: Recognize that the first few hours of the workday are prime time for focused, demanding tasks. Scheduling meetings and brainstorming sessions during this window maximizes productivity while reducing brain strain later in the day.

  • Build Micro-Routines: Encourage employees to integrate small, restorative practices—like doodling, listening to music, or short mental breaks—that bring joy even during busy workdays. These habits can help ease tension and re-energize us without requiring a lot of time away from work.

  • Set and Model Healthy Boundaries: It's essential for leaders to establish and respect boundaries. Creating a culture where saying "no" to unnecessary meetings or last-minute demands is acceptable allows staff to prioritize their well-being. Over time, this creates a more supportive and respectful work environment.

Related: How to Escape Entrepreneurial Burnout When You Can't Quit

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Side Hustle

He Spent $36 to Start a Side Hustle. Now the Business Earns 6 Figures a Year — With Just 1-2 Hours of Work a Day: 'Freedom.'

Dennis Tinerino, 39, was working in online sales when he discovered an intriguing earning opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

'What Hoop Did I Not Jump Through to Get That Title?': How Olympian Shaun White Disrupted Winter Sports By Spotting What Everyone Else Missed

Olympic champion Shaun White is changing the very sport he loves. He identified a fragmented tournament system that made life tougher for athletes like himself — so he created his own league.

By John Boitnott
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Data & Recovery

This File Recovery App Might Just Save Your Business One Day, and It's Less Than $35

When you're juggling deadlines and client files, data recovery isn't a luxury—it's a must-have.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

I Studied 233 Millionaires — These Are the 6 Habits That Made Them Rich

Entrepreneurship builds wealth faster than saving — if you master the right habits.

By Tom Corley