A Smarter Way to Reduce SaaS Expenses: Microsoft Office for $149.97

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For businesses that are tightening budgets and scrutinizing software spend, a one-time purchase of Microsoft Office Home & Business 2024 hits a practical sweet spot. At $149.97 (reg. $249.99) this deal replaces subscription creep with ownership — a meaningful shift for organizations looking to keep productivity tools stable while controlling long-term costs.

Because it’s a perpetual license, this edition becomes a fixed cost rather than an operational expense. For finance leads who prefer budgetable, upfront investments over year-over-year fee growth, that structure alone is a solid reason to consider this offer early.

Office 2024 still a fit for modern business workflows

While subscription products emphasize cloud collaboration and rolling feature updates, many small and mid-sized teams rely on tried-and-true desktop workflows, local file management, and standardized toolsets that don’t change every quarter. Office 2024 supports that continuity. It integrates with familiar file formats, delivers Outlook for professional communications, and offers the Excel engine businesses trust for reporting, forecasting, and analysis.

For hybrid teams, contractors, consultants, and companies with fixed workflows, the stability of a standalone license avoids the productivity dips that can accompany constant UI changes, version conflicts, or subscription lapses.

A practical fit for teams prioritizing cost control and stability

Because Office 2024 eliminates subscription volatility and locks core tools in place for the long haul, the deal resonates most with organizations that value predictable budgets and dependable workflows. This offer is especially valuable for:

Small businesses that want predictable software costs

Consultants and freelancers who need professional-grade tools without recurring fees

Teams with stable on-device workflows rather than cloud-centric ones

Organizations standardizing operations around long-term budgeting and ownership

Upgrade your team’s productivity stack and lock in ownership — get Microsoft Office Home & Business 2024 while it’s still $149.97 (reg. $249.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.