Key Takeaways “Elevator Pitch” is Entrepreneur’s signature show that challenges founders to pitch their business in 60 seconds or less — with the chance to earn life-changing funding from our board of investors.

This holiday season, give one of these unique products and help support an “Elevator Pitch” contestant’s dream in the process.

Holiday shopping is hard — finding gifts that actually mean something is harder. This year, for last-minute shoppers, Entrepreneur is making it easy with a handpicked guide to products created by founders who stepped into the spotlight on our show, Elevator Pitch, and put everything on the line for 60 seconds.

Every item on this list is more than just a cool find—it’s a real company built by a real entrepreneur you’ve seen hustling in that elevator, facing tough questions and big stakes. When you buy from this guide, you’re not only giving a unique, conversation-starting gift, you’re also directly supporting a founder’s dream. That’s a happy holiday for your loved ones and for the entrepreneurs building the next big thing!

Sprelly makes gourmet nut butters and jams in fun, creative flavors that turn a basic PB&J into a dessert-worthy treat. They’re a great gift for foodies and busy families who want nostalgic comfort with an indulgent twist.

$8.99 and up

Watch the pitch at 01:06 below!

Spice King World sells bold spice blends, rubs, and seasonings that instantly elevate home cooking. It’s an easy, affordable gift for grill masters and home chefs who love exploring big, global flavors.

$11.99 and up

Watch the pitch at 01:19 below!

Absurd Snacks makes crunchy, allergen-friendly snack mixes packed with protein and unexpected, addictive flavors. They’re a great gift for snackers who want something healthier than chips but just as fun to demolish.

$9.99 and up

Watch the pitch at 11:39 below!

Mimosa Royale offers ready-to-enjoy or mix-friendly mimosa beverages that bring brunch vibes to any occasion. This is a festive gift for the friend who loves entertaining—or just wants bubbly in the fridge at all times.

$49.95 and up

Watch the pitch at 01:07 below!

Dapper Boi designs gender-inclusive, body-positive apparel like jeans, tees, and outerwear with a tailored-meets-comfy vibe. Their pieces are a meaningful gift for anyone who wants stylish clothes that actually fit and affirm their identity.

$12-135

Watch the pitch at 01:32 below!

Proud Diamond offers lab-grown diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry that celebrate identity and pride, often featuring bold, symbolic designs. It’s a powerful gift for someone you love who wants to wear their story—and their sparkle—every day.

$350-4,000

Watch the pitch at 00:45 below!

Effie’s Paper sells vibrant stationery, planners, mugs, and accessories centered on joy, ambition, and representation. These are great gifts for coworkers or friends who live by their to-do lists and love a good motivational mantra on their desk.

$16 and up

Watch the pitch at 11:04 below!

FTL Bags offers stylish, functional bags and backpacks built for travel and everyday hustle, often with clever pockets and durable materials. They make a practical yet polished gift for commuters, creators, and frequent flyers.

$170-250

Watch the pitch at 00:43 below!

Overture Games builds music-focused games that teach real musical skills through play. It’s an inspired gift for gamers and aspiring musicians, like learn guitar riffs or music theory by having fun.

Course costs vary

Watch the pitch at 12:46 below!

Birdie Bombs offers portable golf-course drink shots and cheeky golf-themed apparel like polos, hoodies, and hats, all designed to keep the vibes high on and off the course. It’s a perfect gift for golfers who love the social side of the game as much as their swing.

$21.99 and up

Watch the pitch at 00:44 below!

Flora can identify over 10,000 plants, and gives home gardeners guides and reminders so that their plants can thrive.

$53 and up

Watch the pitch at 00:41 below!

Culprit Underwear creates ultra-soft, sustainably produced underwear in bold prints and highly rated fits. It’s a perfect upgrade gift for anyone who appreciates everyday essentials that are anything but boring.

$19.99 and up

Watch the pitch at 01:20 below!