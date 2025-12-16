Elon Musk was already the richest man in the world, but now he’s reached a milestone no one else has ever hit in history. He’s worth $677 billion, according to Forbes.

Musk has SpaceX to thank for the latest jump in his net worth. The rocket maker recently launched a tender offer valuing the company at $800 billion, up from $400 billion in August.

SpaceX is now Musk’s most valuable asset. He owns roughly 42 percent of the company, making it worth more than his stake in Tesla. SpaceX is also targeting a 2026 IPO that could value the firm near $1.5 trillion. If that happens, Musk would move even closer to becoming the world’s first trillionaire.

