BeyondSkool Raises Seed Funding Of $2 Mn From Tomorrow Capital

The live online upskilling platform for kids BeyondSkool on Tuesday announced to have raised seed funding of $2 million from early-stage strategic investment fund Tomorrow Capital that focuses on helping early-stage businesses with capital, access to blue-chip talent, industry networks, and other resources.

Founded in August 2020, the company claims to upskill children with higher-order thinking skills through an integrated upskilling certification programme that enables them to think and create and become problem-solvers, innovators, and thought leaders.

“We are thrilled to have Tomorrow Capital as a partner in building BeyondSkool. Their experience of working with entrepreneurs to build strong organizations and brands with rapid scale-up is a very apt fit for us at this stage in our growth journey,” shared Payal Gaba, founder, and chief executive officer, BeyondSkool.

The firm aims to facilitate holistic cognitive development of children’s intelligence quotient (IQ), emotional quotient (EQ), and creative quotient (CQ) simultaneously.

Planning to bridge the gap in our current education system that only offers subject knowledge, the company currently has learning solutions for children that can build strong foundations.

“At BeyondSkool, we believe ‘knowledge without skills is education half given’ and hence follow a learning approach of upskilling’ and not tutoring. We will leverage this capital infusion to fortify our technological capabilities, enhance our product offerings, and expand our business operations across nationally and internationally,” added Gaba.

BeyondSkool plans to utilize funding for expanding its product offering, maximizing technology integration for enhanced learning, and scaling up business operations. Furthermore, the platform will also look to create high impact marketing, expand its team across verticals, and build a state-of-the-art ‘live online learning’ platform.

“The Indian education system has a large gap in early schooling, especially in developing strong foundations for children in scientific thinking, critical and creative thinking, and communication skills. We believe BeyondSkool is a very relevant and unique solution that complements the core education to help provide the right platform for lifelong academic excellence. Payal and Atul as founders of BeyondSkool bring an excellent mix of a deep understanding of the problem as parents and also a fantastic execution capability, which has been very impressive so far. We are confident that BeyondSkool will transform the manner in which K12 education is looked at in India, and are very excited about working with the founders in this endeavor,” shared Rohini Prakash, chief executive officer, Tomorrow Capital.

In this era of technology expansion where knowledge is soon becoming a commodity, going beyond and teaching skills of logical reasoning, critical thinking, creativity, and communication is where our current education system is lacking and that’s the gap which the platform intends to the conduit.