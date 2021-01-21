As Demand for Branded Video Content Grows, this Adobe Premiere Pro Training Can Help Improve Your Marketing

January 21, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Over the past couple of years, businesses have invested heavily in video marketing. Research shows that video keeps visitors on pages longer and leads to a greater conversion rate. Fifty-four percent of consumers want to see more video content from brands they support. Videos also help with SEO and are significantly more shareable. While there is no shortage of reasons as to why your business should invest in video marketing, there is still the question of how.

Videographers and designers can cost a pretty penny, forcing you to stretch your marketing budget. But why hire somebody for something you can do yourself? With The Adobe Premiere Pro CC Video & Audio Production Course Bundle, you'll learn how to create high-quality videos yourself.

This six-course bundle comprises more than 30 hours of training in the industry-standard video editing software, Adobe Premiere Pro CC. Starting with an introduction to the program, you'll grow your knowledge to start creating transitions from scratch, making advanced uses of effects, and how to export videos for specific platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. You'll learn how to organize your video editing footage like a pro, learn color grading video using LUTs and Looks, speed up Premiere Pro, and much more. Finally, you'll learn how to professionally mix audio into your videos so you can seamlessly edit both audio and video simultaneously. Before you know it, you'll have mastered a workflow to start pumping out marketing videos in no time.

Learn the skills you need to push your business into video marketing. Right now, The Adobe Premiere Pro CC Video & Audio Production Course Bundle is just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change. Software not included.