This Tech Entrepreneur Is Challenging Big Players In Streaming Industry By Investing Early In 3D Technology

January 20, 2021 3 min read

Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have garnered the attention of people to the detriment of traditional film and entertainment, especially during the COVID-19 times. The film industry has suffered a revenue loss of $7 billion as of the middle of March 2020 due to the pandemic leaving a wide-open opportunity for companies.

For Prophecy Onasis of Vuuzle Media, 3D technology is the next up but although it’s still not mainstream he believes as advancements increase and costs lower, it will become more accessible to the consumer.

This opportunity is what Onasis believes will be the unanticipated advantage that will allow his company Vuuzle to leapfrog it’s big brother Netflix and Hulu. Onasis and his team who were awarded the prestigious Brand Blazer Award from Verizon Media shares what this will take and what a post-pandemic tech looks like.

The Post Pandemic Future of Tech

Millions of people sitting at home have turned to various forms of entertainment to pass time. TikTok is certainly a big player but legacy streaming platforms are vying for the attention of the masses. Onasis believes this competition is good for the marketplace.

"How we share information is going the most impactful way that will catapult the next generation of technology. We will witness an optronic era. You will see more than just TV's and devices sharing images. We are already developing 3D content delivery platforms in this era at Vuuzle Media Corporation to be one of the pioneer leaders in the near future."

As millions sit at home the competition for attention continues and the companies that provide new and diverse experiences will succeed moving forward.

Partnership With American Powerhouse Verizon Media

Onasis has built powerful partnerships and connections in the tech business, most notably with American giant Verizon Media. Also, he is a Certified Advertising Network Partner with AOL (known as Oath). He's managed to rub shoulders among the best in tech but remains humble on his impact in the field.

"Partnership with such a powerful company as Verizon is an honor. We were invited to their headquarters in Los Angeles and were able to see The Nock which is Verizon's central intelligence for all their streaming technology. We also have been awarded the Brand Blazer award by Verizon for being leaders in how we use streaming technology solutions. That is a huge accomplishment for our whole team at Vuuzle." adds the CTO.

Competition Is Good

The tech world is extremely competitive. Companies from Silicon Valley to Beijing are raising millions of dollars but this does not necessarily guarantee success. Onasis believes that results speak louder than words and small talk. He strongly believes that products should be held to high standards regardless of a founder's reputation.

"I learned you have to fight hard to be recognized in the tech world. You can not use hype or be a poser. It is not space where you get recognized by being a talker with nothing to offer. Skills alone do not get you anywhere at all unless you have savvy products that are useful to the public, period."

“It’s clear there will be a tremendous competition for the end-user but a focus on advanced technologies may be the differentiator in coming years and perhaps months as emerging technology companies go to battle,” explains Olumide Gbenro, founder of Globoversity.