Inspiration

22-Year-Old Amanda Gorman Makes History as the Youngest Poet to Read at an Inauguration

The poet declared, "We lay down our arms so we can reach out our arms to one another."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
22-Year-Old Amanda Gorman Makes History as the Youngest Poet to Read at an Inauguration
Image credit: Alex Wong | Getty Images

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

History was made on Wednesday, January 20 by Amanda Gorman when she became the youngest poet to read at a presidential inauguration.

The 22-year-old Gormanread her own poem, titled "The Hill We Climb," at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Related: Elon Musk Responds To a Request From a Tweeter Who Sent Him the Same Message 154 Times

The Los Angeles native told NPR she finished writing it on the night of Jan. 6, just hours after rioters swarmed Capitol Hill.

Gorman opened her poem Wednesday by saying, "We braved the belly of the beast."

The poem continues: "We've learned that quiet isn't always peace and the norms and notions of what just is, isn't always justice. And yet the dawn is hours before we knew it, somehow we do it, somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn't broken but simply unfinished."

Gorman's poem touched millions who heard it, earning social media accolades from the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Inspiration

4 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Mike Tyson

Inspiration

5 Inspiring Lessons from the Life of Oprah Winfrey

Inspiration

How a Historic Book of Textiles Inspired a Forward-Looking Garment Factory