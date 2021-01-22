MailModo Raises $270,000 In A Pre-Seed Round Led By Titan Capital

January 22, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based interactive email marketing platform MailModo on Friday announced to have raised $270,000 in the pre-seed funding round led by Titan Capital, First Cheque, Gameskraft, AngelList, and other marquee groups of investors including Archit Gupta, Deepak Diwakar, Harsh Shah, among others.

The software platform helps businesses create interactive app-like emails to get a better return on investment from email marketing.

"AMP emails allow marketers to create app-like experiences inside the emails and it makes seamless for the users to take the desired actions. People check their emails when traveling, watching TV, or in an elevator in a busy daily life,” said Aquibur Rahman, co-founder, and chief executive officer, MailModo. “They don't have time or attention span to open an email, click on the link, go to the website, and take several other steps in between to complete the desired action. Thus interactive app-like emails help marketers to get better conversion rates. We are elated to have gotten the support from the investors who not only provided us with their financial support but also are mentoring us in our journey."

The co-founders Aquibur Rahman, Apurv Gupta, and Devyesh Tandon came up with the idea of MailModo when Google released Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) emails publicly. AMP emails allow any business to add dynamic components to an email and show real-time data using APIs. This was previously not possible, and it sure is the future of email marketing.

"Despite the radical change in web technologies over the past two decades, emails have been the same more or less. I believe MailModo’s no-code platform for creating AMP email has the power to revolutionize email marketing and customer interactions," remarked Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital.

The fundamental purpose was to bring this technology to marketers to create and send interactive emails without any coding skills and get a better return on investment (ROI) from their email marketing.

"Email as a marketing and communication channel is still one of the most important touchpoints marketers have with customers. We are very excited by MailModo's AMP-based product that allows marketers to go a step further now and build interactive experiences for users within the email, leading to far superior conversions," shared Kushal Bhagia, chief executive officer, First Cheque Ventures.

The software is said to be currently used by clients who hail from diverse industry verticals. Its clients claim to receive more than threefold higher conversions from the interactive email campaigns than what they were getting from their older templates.

Its mission is to simplify email marketing and maximize conversions for businesses with a seamless and easy email reader experience.

"MailModo is building a product we could have used in ClearTax. I'm investing in Aquib and team to build the future of email marketing," added Archit Gupta, chief executive officer, ClearTax.

Over the last nine months, the platform has said to have developed beyond just an email creator to a full-fledged email marketing platform providing email creation, campaign management, automation, journey builder, API triggers, and integrations with several marketing tools.