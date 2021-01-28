Apple Makes $100 Billion in a Single Quarter
Sales for every Apple product increased by double-digit percentage points.
Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide
Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
1 min read
Apple reported a record-breaking $111.4 billion in revenue in its first-quarter earnings report. It’s the first time Apple earned more than $100 billion mark in a single quarter, with sales up 21% year over year, according to CNBC.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said told CNBC that revenue would have been bigger had the pandemic not closed some Apple stores.
Cook cited iPhone 12 models and the need for Macs and iPads for remote work and school as major drivers of the company's historic gains.