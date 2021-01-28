What Exactly Do MBA Graduates Do At Work After Business School?

January 28, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MBA (Master of Business Administration) is a sought-after course by many graduates. One main reason for this is the opportunities that come their way after they complete their post graduate programme. An MBA allows one to choose from a variety of jobs in finance, consulting, marketing, operations and human resources. MBA programmes that target niche domains such as health care, agribusiness, energy and environment, telecom, etc., allow students to opt for generic roles or functional specializations in the chosen niche area.

MBA finance graduates take the role of investment managers in banks, insurance companies and other financial organizations. Generally, the investment banking, or private equity, jobs are usually reserved for candidates with banking experience. MBA graduates with finance work in managing mutual funds, hedge funds and also in security analysis and portfolio management in firms, bringing the knowledge of investment analysis and portfolio management they have acquired in their courses. The training in leadership, risk management helps in creating strategies to manage money.

An MBA in HR has good interpersonal and people management skills and that comes handy in managing people in an organization. Human resource managers are increasingly becoming indispensable when it comes to managing people. They are skilled in workforce welfare and work in the area of recruiting, retaining, retraining and also retrenching people.

MBA in sales and marketing is one of the most popular disciplines of management study and one of the most popular among students owing to multiple job opportunities in the market. Every organization, be it national or international, requires a marketing team that could popularize the brand through activities, including promotions, advertisements, sales, media and entertainment. A new branch of marketing, online or digital marketing, has become the trend among new-age students as companies use the social media world for brand promotions. This has further expanded the scope of MBA in sales and marketing. As marketing executive the graduate’s primary responsibility is planning, developing, implementing, and executing (taking actions) the strategic marketing plans for an entire organization in order to attract potential customers and retain the existing ones. As a brand manager one had to continuously monitor marketing trends and track the competitive products in the marketplace to retain/enhance their brand name and reputation in the marketplace. As a corporate salesperson one is responsible for direct B2B sales in the organisation to generate revenue. The primary responsibility of the market research analysts is to perform research and gather statistical data to help a company market its products or services in a better/best way. The primary responsibility of a sales manager is to achieve growth and hitting sales targets by successfully managing the sales team. It also includes designing and implementing a strategic sales plan that expands the company's customer base.

MBA graduates also take up jobs in firms dealing with venture capital, providing technical advice regarding which start-up to invest in. It is quite useful to have prior experience in an industry that venture capitalists are interested in, thus capitalizing on ones’ core knowledge, with the additional acumen of business through an MBA. An MBA graduate is well aware of all those aspects that makes businesses run. They can work in business analytics since they are able to see data as an analytical tool to understand the constantly evolving needs of a business. They also manage business operations and based on their data analytical skills, leadership skills, they play the role of business analysts.

In the present day scenario, entrepreneurship has turned out to be a favourite option among MBA graduates. The MBA programme provides a 360-degree view of business and thus enhances the capability of the students to become entrepreneurs. Experience does not matter if you want to become an entrepreneur. Students need creative and innovative skills to excel in this career.

MBA graduates from premier B-schools are seen as problem solvers by their prospective employers. They are expected to hit the ground running from day one of their job. These graduates work in those areas which are related to their specialisation or also work in the general management area.