These Credit Repair Specialists Tell 3 Steps To Repair Your Credit Score

January 29, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What defines financial success? The first and most crucial aspect is financial literacy. You need to understand how finances work so that you can better manage your money. If your financial health is lacking, you'll find that your credit score takes a huge hit.

Expert credit repair specialists like Michael Chancellor, founder of The Credit Champ LLC, and Alex Miller, founder of Alex Miller Credit Repair, emphasize the importance of ensuring your credit score is not failing. Your credit score is a measure of your financial health, and when it dips, you're in trouble.

Your credit score is a lender's window into your spending. A great credit score opens the doors to lower interest rates on loans or credits. That said, if your score is failing, here are three ways you can repair it as recommended by repair specialists Chancellor and Miller.

Figure out where you stand

It is imperative that you know how bad the situation is before you try to remedy it. "Before you do your credit repair, get copies of your full credit reports," says Chancellor. Depending on how bad your credit score is, you can then devise the best way to begin patching it up.

Miller recommends that you make a point to review your credit reports regularly. "A credit tracking app could come in handy, just so you know before the situation gets worse." He continues to stress the importance of what the scores mean.

As you figure out where you stand, you'll also be able to spot any possible errors and be able to dispute them. "Though uncommon, some errors, even the smallest ones, could help you repair your credit once you clean them up," says Chancellor.

Patch the leaks

Your bad credit is a result of a series of things you've either overdone or not done. It is important that you don't spend more than you can afford. To stop the bleeding, you need to pay all your bills on time, pay down debt and avoid applying for credit rampantly.

To this, Chancellor says, "Credit repair firms cannot do anything that you couldn't do yourself, but a specialist can help you to achieve results in a fraction of time without making costly errors." Where you don't know what to do, repair specialists can help you figure your way about it. "People with a bad credit score can take small steps to work on their negative credit history and mend it gradually to get back a good credit score," says Miller.

Plan your finances

The road to repairing your credit is not easy, especially if you're doing it yourself. While it can be done, you need to have better control over your finances by creating a plan that helps you stay on top of things. "Credit score repair is possible, but if you don't create and apply a long-term financial plan, you'll find yourself back in the same position again," urges Chancellor.

There are tracking methods you can employ to help you budget and plan your finances to ensure your score remains consistent. According to Miller, "Consistency is the key to maintaining a good credit score, and that is consistently doing things that help improve your credit score and don't let you falter."

It may take months, years even to improve your credit score; however, it is important that you start now.