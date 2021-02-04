The Decentralized Entertainer

February 4, 2021 2 min read

Technology and entertainment have always played a very influential role in Swaneet Singh’s life. He always wanted to pioneer innovative content experiences in the growing digital industry. Video streaming has been one of the fastest- growing segments of India’s M&E sector for the past couple of years and 2020 saw a significant evolution in this space with online streaming becoming the only stay-at-home entertainment option. On this topic, Singh says, “We wanted to develop a one-of-akind Social Entertainment Commerce platform, which led to the formation of Mzaalo, a blockchain-based platform in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem.”

Combining Blockchain, video and digital entertainment in the world of content and commerce is a first of its kind proposition, making it an exciting intersection cutting across industries. The digital industry’s exponential growth has created an opportunity for platforms offering unique experiences to users, advertisers, and content producers. Mzaalo’s USP lies in attracting the audience by offering premium content across genres and rewarding users with products and services in partnership with leading established brands.

Its unique engagement algorithm is designed for advertisers to build valuable user–brand experiences based on data transparency and privacy. Mzaalo has adopted secure Decentralized Ledger Technology (DLT) to establish a trusted entertainment ecosystem where participants derive value from their contribution to the network. The platform caters primarily to the mass audience looking for a wide range of content genres, keeping current trends in mind.

Talking about its audience, Singh mentions, “The audience in India has varied interests and Mzaalo has partnered with VOD platforms and linear feeds across 10 Indian languages. While we are in our early stages, we have witnessed significant growth over the last three months.” Mzaalo, part of the Microsoft ScaleUp Program, has partnered with 500+ established brands across varied categories, including health & fitness, fashion, accessories, electronics, travel & wellness, jewellery, amongst others.

. These brands include Ease My Trip, Croma, JBL, Killer, Netmeds, Pepperfry, Swiss Military, Boat, ZoomIn, Zomato Pro, Kalyan Jewellers, Kaya Clinic, among others. Since its launch last year, the company has partnered with 25+ leading content producers. The company has also announced partnerships with Dailyhunt, Spicejet and raised external funding in 2019 through VCs, HNWIs and family offices and will look at subsequent rounds of funding.