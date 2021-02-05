The Tech Innovator

February 5, 2021 3 min read

Amitt Sharma, Founder & CEO, VDO.AI, realised his passion for technology when he was in his early teens and founded his first company at the age of 15. He began building software products - utilities and games - that helped and entertained users, some of them going on to earn millions of global users. Amitt founded VDO.AI in 2018 along with Arjit Sachdeva under the aegis of Z1 Media.

Previously he had cofounded SuperSource in 2007 for internet marketing and software development, built and successfully exited Zomobo, a real-time multimedia and social encyclopaedia in 2011; Built and successfully exited StatMyWeb, a third-party web statistics and analytics platform. Z1 Media as an idea lab for building products in digital media and advertising. As he envisioned a future ready for video advertising, he took the plunge in starting VDO.AI in 2018.

The genius has, so far, built over 30+ products in the last 13 years and sold 2 companies to MNCs in Australia and USA, has two patents pending and published 5 research papers in world’s leading tech journal, IEEE.

VDO.AI earned its edge over other players because it was envisioned when the media world was on the threshold of major changes and Amitt anticipated a drastic change in expecting videos to be the in-thing for companies to draw attention, create desire and trigger action from consumers.

“I founded VDO.Ai in 2018 to provide world class, avant-garde technology that will empower businesses in driving engagement and monetization. VDO.AI is a one-stop innovator in the digital ad space, empowering web publishers to tap the potential of video content.

My venture enables advertisers to make targeted ads and earn more value on their spends, boosting their monetization by up to 50%.” The platform has already been experienced by over 500 million users and monetises over 5 billion monthly video impressions. It works with 1200+ web publishers and has been running branded video content from 5500+ premium advertisers and streams over 15 petabytes of rich video content every month at minimum latency.

Some of the top brands that it is associated with in the Silicon Valley and in India include Airbnb, Netflix, Uber, and Indian publishers like Jagran, India TV, Patrika, Deccan Herald, The Hindu, Scroll Media, etc.

The teen prodigy scaled new heights in his business with unimaginable opportunities knocking at his doorstep, those that one may not have dreamt of. “I had the opportunities to work with the best in the technology space, names that I could never have imagined, even as my peers were giving entrance exams and making career choices. I worked as an innovator - Space apps at NASA wherein I invented a smart space glove that senses EMG motor neuron activity from natural hand gestures. I also consider it a privilege to have worked with professors and students from MIT Media Lab on innovating solutions.

Amitt Sharma made it to the list of Entrepreneur India’s 35Under35 list of 2021