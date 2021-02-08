Future Proofing The Workforce Of Tomorrow With Technology

February 8, 2021 4 min read

It is no surprise that COVID-19 has drastically transformed the way we work, learn, and communicate. While workplaces across the globe are gearing up for life post COVID-19, it is the need of the hour to update business processes and focus on specific skills required to operate in a resilient and sustained manner in the face of any future crisis.

Organizations across several industries have started to focus more on flexible working practices, adapting to the new normal, and amplifying their search for quick learners who are tech-savvy. This is a flourishing opportunity for graduates to highlight their new age skills, which can best position themselves to wield success in the new job market.

New graduates should be optimistic about the fact that being tech savvy has given them an edge over others who have already spent a few years in the industry. It is also interesting to see many companies spend time and money preparing their existing employees by giving them access to highly advanced trainings, online courses, and webinars to upgrade their skills to adapt to the new normal.

We all know that the implementation of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, machine learning, and internet of things (IoT) are causing shifts in the way industries operate. Empowering the youth to advance their skills will be useful to bring technology related ideas to life and further develop desired transferable skills.

Although STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects and emerging fields such as computer science are currently prioritized by young minds, it is important to remember that the right technology skills are no longer highly centered to IT.

As COVID-19 continues to accelerate the pace and scope of digital transformation, lack of digital skills could decelerate organizations’ journeys towards digitization. Instead, capabilities should be extensively learned throughout organizations’ processes and paired with soft skills to achieve optimal transformation.

Most organizations prioritized adoption of advanced technologies as their top business objective even before the pandemic, followed by attracting the talent required to successfully implement tech transformation. With the implementation of work from home practices across the globe, companies accelerated their digital transformation initiatives.

Moreover, applicants with expertise in areas such as coding, app development, machine learning and artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, IoT, and robotics, are equipped to further support companies as they fast-track their journey towards digitization.

Familiarizing themselves with data literacy and technology like cloud and blockchain, combined with virtual internships to short-term credential programs to skill-specific online courses and others, would be a great move for graduates to develop and sharpen their techniques and ultimately, leverage a variety of skills across several disciplines required for success in a rapidly changing workplace.

Tech companies can also assist in training the specialists of tomorrow by extending opportunities to few eligible students to attend occupational trainings alongside industry professionals. Companies continue to adjust the content covered during trainings to the potential needs of their operations, so that apprentices get the best possible preparation for a connected future.

In addition, emerging teaching concepts and topics, such as e-learning, app programming, robot configuration, and educational collaborations which include developing fascinating and instructive projects to teach school students about the world of digitalization and connectivity, play a significant role in shaping tomorrow’s specialists.

The demand for technologically savvy employees continues to rise, and in the future, the need will clearly outpace the number of work-ready candidates. Organizations and communities engaged are working together to help the youth prepare themselves for the future workplace, and no matter how advanced technology might get, preparing talent to understand the most effective and efficient use of technologies and implement them is vital.

