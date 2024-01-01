HR Manager, Robert Bosch Middle East FZE

Didem Sezgin is the Human Resources Manager at Robert Bosch Middle East, a fully-owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH. Sezgin joined the Bosch Group in 2008, where she started as a Human Resources Business Partner in Bosch Turkey, and has since developed a strong international career at Bosch.

Sezgin joined the Robert Bosch Middle East team in 2019 and relocated to Dubai in 2020. Through her role, she is responsible for leading the company’s HR Strategy, driving leadership development, as well as regional strategy further to implementing various regional policies and regulations.

Her responsibilities also include talent management, facilitating compensation, benefits schemes, and heading the company’s regional talent and diversity programs.

Sezgin holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Istanbul Technical University in Turkey.