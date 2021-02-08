HCL Technologies Announces INR 700 Cr Bonus For Employees As Company Crosses $10 Bn Revenue Milestone

February 8, 2021 2 min read

Noida-based multinational technology company HCL Technologies (HCL) on Monday announced that in recognition of its recent milestone, the establishment crossed the $10 billion mark in revenue for 2020 and will be issuing a one-time special bonus to employees around the world.

In celebration and gratitude, all employees with one year of service or greater will receive a bonus, the equivalent of ten days’ salary, a statement said.

The platform offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS), and Products & Platforms (P&P).

ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations, and next-generation digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering and P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry-specific requirements.

The company maintains that through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities, and broad global network, the platform delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized as financial services, manufacturing, technology and services, telecom and media, retail and CPG, life sciences, and healthcare, and public services.

The company’s Model 1-2-3 strategy, based on its deep-domain industry expertise, client-centricity, and entrepreneurial culture of Ideapreneurship, enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises. Its 159,682 Ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset. Despite an unrelenting pandemic, each and every member of our HCL family has demonstrated immense commitment and passion, contributing to the growth of the organization. The $10 billion revenue milestone is a testament to our remarkable resilience as an organization and the entrepreneurial spirit of more than 159,000 of our employees. With this gesture, we want to sincerely express our gratitude to our employees and their families for all their support,” shared Apparao VV, chief human resources officer, HCL Technologies.

The special bonus will be paid to employees in February 2021, amounting to approximately $90 million-plus payroll taxes in some countries, the impact of which is excluded from the FY21 EBIT guidance provided by the company last month.