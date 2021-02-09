The Idea Investor

February 9, 2021 3 min read

Hardik Zaveri is the cofounder of two angel funds; ‘Enabl’ based out of Los Angeles, California and ‘8finity. Global’ based out of Mumbai, India. Both angel funds have vested interests in various youthled media start- ups spread across the two continents. Talking about his foray into the world of startups, Zaveri says, “Since I was a teenager, I have always seen and pursued opportunities in the unlikeliest of situations.

I began my foray into entrepreneurship at age 16 when I saw the need for custom high-end gaming consoles amongst my gamer friends and started building them out of my living room.” Born and brought up in Mumbai, India, he has always been passionate about travel and one city in particular has always been his favorite - Los Angeles, California. As destiny had it, he took a business trip to California in the summer of 2015 where he first witnessed the power of Instagram, its influence on the people and city of LA.

“I knew there was an opportunity waiting to be exploited there. I took this back with me to India, where after months of brainstorming and planning, I co-founded my first content creation company NOFILTR with Sumedh Chapekar,” reminisces Zaveri.

This was also the same time he established his Mumbai based angel fund 8finity.Global with Anisha Jain to invest in similar media-oriented start-ups.

Fast-forward to 2017, with NOFILTR quickly gaining momentum, he established his second angel fund ‘Enabl’ on the West Coast with headquarters in Hollywood California, to invest in a multiple passion projects including Collabtribe. As the name suggests, ‘Enabl’ was founded to help young Indian talent explore various opportunities in the West.

It represents several budding Indian artists including the duo Almost Famous, who last-year launched a song in collaboration with Soulja Boy. Collabtribe is an experimental content company, a group of creators including Alanna Panday, Srushti Porey, Alaviaa Jafferi, Aaliyah Kashyap and Aryaana G come together to create inspiring, collaborative content and build a self- affirming narrative and community. Their clientele is majorly in the fashion and lifestyle segment including Tissot, Fila, Forever New, Michael Kors, Fashion Nova, Dolls Kill, etc. Zaveri has managed to build a global network of creators with a combined reach of 50m+.

Talking about the business rationality changing last year, Zaveri mentions, “Consumers were forced to change their purchase behavior which was an opportunity we were completely set-up to take advantage of with Collabtribe.

With traditional businesses struggling to stay afloat, brands came to us looking for new ways to communicate with their consumers which led to massive bump is our growth.”

Going forward, the company continues to expand its current operations both in India and USA , investing in new projects, with its most recent investment being in Mumbai based content studio ‘By The Gram’, co-founded by Aaliya Amrin.

“The company attaining profitability has allowed me to invest in more of my passion projects including a clothing line inspired by California and a real estate development firm located on the West Coast,” concludes Zaveri