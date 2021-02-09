The UAE Ministry Of Health And Prevention Announces Multiple Events To Celebrate UAE Innovation Week From February 21-27, 2021

February 9, 2021 3 min read

To celebrate the UAE Innovation Week running from February 21-27, 2021, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has announced a series of events that will be held in that period to encourage and bolster innovation within the country’s healthcare sector.

Kicking off the week will be the Future Health Hackathon 2071, which is being organized by MOHAP in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East and BOLT. The virtual event, which shall run from February 20-22, 2021, is inviting people from around the world to work together on ideas that can shape the future of healthcare. With prizes worth a total of US$10,000 up for grabs, the 72-hour hackathon promises to be an exciting endeavor for those involved—you can register for the event and find out more details about it by clicking here.

Also on MOHAP’s roster of events for the UAE Innovation Week this year is a discussion on the role youth can play in the growth and development of the healthcare sector in the UAE and beyond, which is being staged as an online webinar on February 21, 2021 at 9am (UAE). With speakers like Harvard University Junior Kavya Kopparapu (perhaps best known for being one of TIME’s 25 Most Influential Teens in 2018), MOHAP Youth Council Chairman Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Al Sharif, and MOHAP Chief Innovation Officer Saqr Al Hemeiri, this webinar can be attended by registering for the same by clicking here.

The UAE Innovation Week 2021 will also see MOHAP welcome Dr. Eric Green, Director of the National Human Genome Research Institute at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, for a talk on the subject of “From the Human Genome Project to Precision Medicine: A Journey to Advance Human Health" on February 25, 2021 at 3pm(UAE). Dr. Green, who has, for just over two decades, directed an independent research program that included integral start-to-finish roles in the Human Genome Project and groundbreaking work on mapping, sequencing, and characterizing mammalian genomes, will be speaking at this virtual event which can be attended by registering for it by clicking here.

A timeline of MOHAP's events for the UAE Innovation Week 2021:

Future Health Hackathon 2071 | Feb 20-22, 2021 | REGISTER HERE

Webinar: How Youth Can Frame The Future Of Healthcare | Feb 21, 2021 at 9am (UAE) | REGISTER HERE

Webinar: From the Human Genome Project to Precision Medicine: A Journey to Advance Human Health | Feb 25, 2021 at 3pm (UAE) | REGISTER HERE

