Kerala CM Launches Knowledge Mission To Upskill Youth

Kerala chief minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday launched the Kerala Knowledge Mission which is likely to transform the state to a knowledge economy.

The mission will endorse innovative ideas, synchronize knowledge initiatives, and kit-out young people with updated skills.

Dr. Thomas Isaac, minister for finance for Kerala, presided over the function and was attended by all top ministers and bureaucrats of the state.

At the heart of the initiative is a comprehensive digital platform for educated youngsters that help them upskill, enhance knowledge and empower them to face the challenges of the ever-changing job market.

“This digital platform will create a great opportunity for those who took a break from work and jobless to connect with global employers. They can upskill and earn more knowledge preferred by the employers. This will create at least three lakh jobs in a year and the Kerala government also provide benefits such as insurance and loan assistance for the entrepreneurs through this platform,” Vijayan shared.

The digital platform is expected to create 200,000 jobs in the next five years by connecting trained youth with the global job market and leading private sector enterprises. The strategic think tank and advisory body Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), set up by the Government of Kerala, is fore fronting the mission.

The digital platform was developed in collaboration with the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation, and Technology (formerly IIITM-K).

The digital platform will provide timely and professional training in diverse and most demanding areas such as data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, full-stack development, cybersecurity, digital content creation, media, synthetic biology, genetic engineering, and agricultural consulting, a statement said.

Trained and educated youth can register to the portal after meeting the criteria. It will also provide job training to unemployed educated youth on the basis of their skills and demands from companies.

The project is also supported by Kerala Startup Mission and ICT Academy.

K-DISC aims to create a healthy and conducive ecosystem for the development of innovative ideas in the state and to implement leadership projects thus playing a key role in transforming the state into a knowledge economy, the statement further said.