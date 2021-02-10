'Shunya' Seals the Deal with New Investor Actress Shraddha Kapoor

February 10, 2021 3 min read

Shunya is the flagship brand of Naturedge Beverages Pvt. Ltd., by serial entrepreneur Siddhesh Sharma of the Baidyanath legacy. ‘Shunya’ which brings the age-old goodness of Ayurveda into modern-day life, announced today that the brand has brought on board Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as an investor partner, further significantly increasing the start up’s valuation.

With the mission to leverage Ayurveda's ancient wisdom to create modern-day FMCG products, Shunya’s product offerings at present include two health-based drinks SHUNYA GO & SHUNYA FIZZ, with the best-quality ingredients, made using cutting-edge manufacturing processes and designed in a contemporary format to fit seamlessly into the modern lives. These delectable drinks come with zero calories, zero sugar and zero artificial sweeteners.

Commenting on the news, the talented actress Shraddha Kapoor said, “2020 amplified how I felt about living clean and focusing on wellness, and for a while now, I’ve been keen on investing in a brand that I truly believe in. A brand that wasn’t just all talk, but one that actually lived up to the promises it made! I believe in doing good, living good and feeling good, and Naturedge Beverages’ flagship brand – ‘Shunya’ shares these very values too.” She further vouches, “Both Shunya products are unbelievably tasty, extremely healthy, and fits into my lifestyle perfectly. There’s honestly no other beverage brand like this, in India or abroad!”

“At Shunya, we believe in everything that is clean, pure and a 100% feel-good. We are a conscious, playful, energetic brand and we could not think of a better fit for us than Shraddha! She surely gets us, and we get her too! Shraddha shares the same beliefs and ideologies as us, and her bubbly personality is infectious,” commented Siddhesh Sharma, Founder and CEO, Naturedge Beverages Pvt. Ltd and President of the Baidyanath Group on the exciting announcement. “We wanted a partner not an ambassador, who believes in the vision of the company and our product offerings, who is both fun-loving and health-conscious. Shraddha checked all these boxes. We couldn’t be happier now that we have her on board,” he adds.

‘Shunya’ has truly revolutionized the beverage market in India ever since it embarked on the journey of building the brand presence and distribution in the metro cities of India starting September 2020. Capitalizing on its strength which is distribution, the brand within a short span time successfully retails through 15,000+ general trade & modern trade stores, leading restaurants & bars across the country, along with online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, Grofers and Goqii; as well as through the website: http://drinkshunya.com/. ‘Shunya’, gradually is exploring avenues in newer territories and is confident to be present across 25k stores and twelve select cities of India within the next six months.