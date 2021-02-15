Web Development

Why Hire a Web Developer When You Can Become One Yourself?

Learn the skills you need to build and manage a site from scratch.
Why Hire a Web Developer When You Can Become One Yourself?
Image credit: Nubelson Fernandes/Unsplash

In the digital age, the vast majority of businesses need a website. Whether for brand outreach or to generate more sales, websites allow you to go beyond your physical borders to connect with potential customers all over the world. The value of a website is undeniable, which is why the cost to build one can sometimes be exorbitant. If you're not keen on paying a web developer to create a site for you from scratch, why not learn how to become a web developer yourself?

You can learn at your own pace, on your own time, with The Complete Web Developer Coding Bundle.

This 14-course bundle is led by instructors like Avetis Ghukasyan (4.5/5-star rating) and Jonas Schmedtmann (4.6/5-star rating), who are coding professionals with years of experience both in professional and educational environments. This extensive bundle gives you a full-stack education — you'll learn how to code both the front- and back-ends of websites.

Working on the front-end, you'll learn JavaScript, the programming language that makes up the backbone of the Internet and gives websites their responsiveness. You'll learn how to change design elements with HTML and CSS and practice by designing complete projects. Furthermore, you'll learn how to manage the back-end, using tools like Python, SQL, C#, and more to retrieve data, code site functions, and more. There are also courses dedicated to building mobile apps, as well as a Google Chrome extension.

Get a modern coding education that will come in handy in all of your entrepreneurial pursuits. Right now, The Complete Web Developer Coding Bundle is on sale for just $39.99.

