Reinventing Governance: Introducing The UAE's Moonshot Apprenticeship 2071 Program

February 15, 2021

Last week, the UAE Government launched the Moonshot Apprenticeship 2071 Program, which is being organized by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation. As an initiative committed to driving and engaging participants in co-creating globally relevant innovation policies and initiatives, the Moonshot Apprenticeship 2071 program is in line with the vision of H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The program is currently selecting graduates from elite universities in the UAE and around the world to team them up with senior UAE government officials, mentors, and experts to bring forth innovative solutions to the challenges facing governments. The apprenticeship has a particular focus on applying these solutions to governmental operations, in order to impact the delivery of critical, nation-wide services and programs. It will also tap into the collective intelligence of the group during its three-month period, which is set to start during the first half of 2021.

It is worth mentioning that the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis has further emphasized the need to create inventive models by discerningly looking into a future where the priorities of nations worldwide are undertaking massive shifts, and the pressure on governments to perform organically and efficiently has not only become a necessity but a basic expectation from their citizens. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation is excited to tackle the pressing challenges facing today’s governments, by collaborating with the talented program participants to produce working prototypes that will radically impact the future government.

As a graduate participant, the program will provide you with the necessary mentorship, coaching, and access to resources that will assist you in bringing out your best creative self, and remove any roadblocks or hurdles that you would may otherwise face. Furthermore, the program will represent a new experimental approach that will have a direct impact on skills development, career prospects and provide the young participants access to different resources, tools and opportunities.

Over a period of three months, the apprenticeship program, supervised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, will offer an interactive platform that will enable participants to collaborate and work together on proposals and pioneering ideas, while ensuring their development, as well as, designing experimental models that include breakthrough and innovative ideas that address long-term government challenges, which will then be adopted by the UAE Government. The center will also be documenting the participants’ experiences, and will be sharing key findings, engagement opportunities and insights throughout the three-month period and beyond.

In addition to its purpose of accelerating the development of governance and reshaping the way we think about it, the Moonshot Apprenticeship 2071 aspires to surpass the expectations of everyone involved and to pave the way for a global innovation community that can proactively be involved in building and scaling innovation initiatives through groundbreaking moonshot ideas and proposals.

