Edtech Startup Edvizo's Scholarship Exam NLCEE for JEE, UPSC Aspirants Result Announced

February 11, 2021

The result of the online scholarship-cum-entrance exam NLCEE, conducted by edtech startup Edvizo, has been declared on 9 February.

The online-based exam, which was held from January 21 to January 25, 2021, received an overwhelming response and support from students, parents and schools. It was aimed to provide benefits to the NEET, JEE, Banking, UPSC, Railways exams aspirants who wished to get proper coaching barring any constraints.

Not only that but the exam also aimed to be beneficial for students of classes 9th to 12th, 12th pass outs and graduates.

As part of a program, Edvizo’s scholarships of up to 100% will be granted to the top rankers, and other prizes will be remunerated. It will include a Laptop for Rank 1 holder (3 students), Tablets for Rank 2 holder (3 students), and Mobile Phones for Rank 3 Holder (3 students).

This year, the examination was conducted in two sessions each day, in which candidates from nearly 420 schools from a total of 268 cities appeared, said the Convenor of NLCEE.

In addition, the students' enthusiasm for the scholarship test heightened based on the previous results and success stories. The exam included sample questions based on the intellectual knowledge and mental capacity helping the candidates to understand the competitive exams very well and measure their qualifying abilities.

The students looked excited while appearing for this unique scholarship-cum-entrance exam. Some students said, “NLCEE explicated our problem solving, logical reasoning and not ‘just’ the technical competency.”

Interestingly, NLCEE 2021 surfaced as the only admissions test accepted by more than 2800 coaching classes across the country. The organizers of the NLCEE realized the gaps that many students can crack the competitive exam with little guidance from the institutes; however, they fail to explore their potential due to lack of learning and finances.

Hence, they organised an exam to fill in the vacuum, remedying them, and accomplishing the dreams by offering scholarships worth Rs 5 Crore.

Edvizo, the owner and administrator of the “only admission test in India accepted by thousands of coaching classes,” affirms to continue conduction of the NLCEE to let candidates to secure a seat in India's premier universities, avail scholarships and cashback giving a true reflection along with an in-depth analysis of the applicant's capabilities.