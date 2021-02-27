Customer Service

The Ultimate Guide to Customer Service Can Help Your Business Grow and Retain Customers

This $20 course could change your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Ultimate Guide to Customer Service Can Help Your Business Grow and Retain Customers
Image credit: Sarah Pflug/Burst

Franchise Your Business

Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with one of our Franchise Advisors today and we’ll help you start building your franchise organization.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Any entrepreneur worth their salt knows that it's all about customer service. That's one core tenet of running a business that's always been true. Ninety-six percent of all consumers say customer service is important when choosing a brand or product. But while understanding that customer service is important is one step of the battle, the more important step is learning how to implement great customer service into your business. For that, The Ultimate Guide to Customer Service should come in handy.

This quick-hitting two-hour course is an outstanding introduction to customer service. It's led by Prof. Paul Cline, Ed.D., a serial entrepreneur and psychology expert who is CEO at Advanced Ideas, Inc. He's an award-winning university professor, therapist, corporate trainer, professional speaker, and business consultant who has built multiple businesses. He knows a little something about customer service.

In this guide, you'll get 15 lectures on faster problem solving, customer handling, and much more so that you can boost your business and avoid losing money based on poor customer service. With great customer service, you'll make more money from each customer, save money on advertising, retain existing customers, and earn more referrals. You'll also learn the five tenets of total quality management (TQM) and how to avoid the ten deadly sins of customer service.

Student Michelle Lat writes, "This course has totally changed me a lot. My perspective and everything." 

Give your business a boost through extraordinary customer service. Learn how in The Ultimate Guide to Customer Service, now on sale for just $19.99.

Looking to diversify your investments in 2021? Check out DiversyFund to start dipping your toes in private real estate for as low as $500.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Customer Service

How Entrepreneurs Can Establish a Successful Customer-First Strategy

Customer Service

2021: The Year of the Customer

Customer Service

How to Build a Chatbot for Your Business