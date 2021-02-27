The Ultimate Guide to Customer Service Can Help Your Business Grow and Retain Customers

February 27, 2021 2 min read

Any entrepreneur worth their salt knows that it's all about customer service. That's one core tenet of running a business that's always been true. Ninety-six percent of all consumers say customer service is important when choosing a brand or product. But while understanding that customer service is important is one step of the battle, the more important step is learning how to implement great customer service into your business. For that, The Ultimate Guide to Customer Service should come in handy.

This quick-hitting two-hour course is an outstanding introduction to customer service. It's led by Prof. Paul Cline, Ed.D., a serial entrepreneur and psychology expert who is CEO at Advanced Ideas, Inc. He's an award-winning university professor, therapist, corporate trainer, professional speaker, and business consultant who has built multiple businesses. He knows a little something about customer service.

In this guide, you'll get 15 lectures on faster problem solving, customer handling, and much more so that you can boost your business and avoid losing money based on poor customer service. With great customer service, you'll make more money from each customer, save money on advertising, retain existing customers, and earn more referrals. You'll also learn the five tenets of total quality management (TQM) and how to avoid the ten deadly sins of customer service.

Student Michelle Lat writes, "This course has totally changed me a lot. My perspective and everything."

Give your business a boost through extraordinary customer service. Learn how in The Ultimate Guide to Customer Service, now on sale for just $19.99.

