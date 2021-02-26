Design

Learn Design Principles That Can Help Grow Your Business

Great UI/UX can go a long way.
Image credit: Alvaro Reyes/Unsplash

From marketing materials to websites, great design is crucial in converting potential customers into loyal ones. One of the most important elements of web design is UI/UX, which stands for User Interface and User Experience. Working in conjunction, great UI and UX make websites easier to use and navigate for people, allowing them to access everything they need from your website. If your site is struggling, it may be time to explore The Complete Become a UI/UX Designer Bundle.

Rather than shell out thousands to a web designer, learn how to upgrade your website yourself by mastering Ui/UX design. This nine-course bundle comprises nearly 20 hours of training from instructor Juan Galvan. Galvan has been an entrepreneur since grade school, starting several companies including his current one, Sezmi SEO, a consulting agency based out of Seattle. In these courses, Galvan will give you an introduction to the foundations of graphic design and the principles of great UI and UX. From there, you'll learn how to optimize your designs to make stunning websites and applications. You'll learn how to track design metrics so you can quantify your own improvement and learn how to apply your skills specifically in making profitable sales funnels, developing new business practices, and much more.

Learn how to optimize your design for your business without hiring a designer. Right now, The Complete Become a UI/UX Designer Bundle is just $34.99.

