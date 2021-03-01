Social Media

This Simple Tool Makes Managing and Growing Your Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube Accounts a Breeze

Grow your social media presence with this intuitive automation tool.
This Simple Tool Makes Managing and Growing Your Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube Accounts a Breeze
Image credit: Eaters Collective/Unsplash

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the digital age, social media marketing is more important to businesses than ever. In fact, 73 percent of marketers say that social media has been "very effective" for their businesses. But, social media is only as good of a marketing channel as you make it, and if you don't have the time or knowledge to manage your accounts, you probably won't adequately leverage the channel.

Get the help you need with EasyClout Social Media Management for Business. EasyClout gives you a suite of publishing, analytics, and activity features to help you promote your business products and services easily through social media. In one intuitive dashboard, EasyClout lets you manage, view, create, and schedule all of your social media content easily across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and other social accounts you may have. Not only is scheduling and managing content easy, but EasyClout also measures and reports your content's performance, helping you optimize your posting, so you know what's working and what's not, without devoting an overwhelming amount of time and energy to your social media analysis.

With an EasyClout Standard Plan, you'll get up to 40 social accounts and scheduling and reporting for a wide range of platforms. The plan covers Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Telegram, Tumblr, Reddit, Vk, YouTube, and Google My Business. Plus, more importantly, EasyClout provides highly effective security features to protect your accounts.

Make managing and growing your social media presence easier than ever before. Normally $240, you can get a one-year subscription to EasyClout Social Media Management for Business for just $19.99.

