Add Social Proof to Your Website to Increase Conversions and Boost Sales
Image credit: JustProof

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The importance of social proof on a business website really can't be overstated. Ninety-two percent of customers are more likely to trust non-paid recommendations when it comes to making a decision about purchasing a product or service. Additionally, 88 percent of consumers trust user reviews as much as personal recommendations. Simply put, if you want to sell more online, you need to show the proof that people are buying and enjoying your products.

There are many ways to incorporate social proof into your site, but few are as seamless as JustProof Social Proof Notifier.

JustProof provides you with tools to collect feedback, inform clients of new promotions, and surface reviews and recent signups with ease. The all-in-one toolkit supports integrations with Shopify, WordPress, Zapier, Webflow, and Squarespace so no matter how your site is powered, you can upgrade it with social proof.

With JustProof, you can create popups containing information or updates, add videos to generate increased interest, link your social channels via notifications, sign up customers to a mailing list, give exclusive access to updates or coupons, and much more. Using JustProof is seamless. Simply tweak and configure your campaigns and notifications in a single centralized hub, and JustProof will automatically update information on its supported templates. You don't need any coding or data expertise.

You can set up JustProof in as little as five minutes and customize your options by choosing notifications, tracking how they perform, and adjusting them as you see fit. JustProof clients have seen an average increase of 17 percent in opt-ins and an overall decrease of 8% in bounce rate after integrating social proof into their sales funnels. Join them!

Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to JustProof Social Proof Notifier for just $19.99.

