Funding

Faclon Labs Raises Pre-Series A Round From LetsVenture

The platform will use the proceedings towards product development, team building, and international customer acquisitions in Malaysia, UAE, and Bahrain as well as set up an office in Dubai
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Faclon Labs Raises Pre-Series A Round From LetsVenture
Image credit: Faclon Labs

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai-based Internet-of-things (IoT) and data management startup Faclon Labs on Wednesday announced it has raised undisclosed pre-Series A from LetsVenture led by Group Satellite managing director Sarjan Shah.

The platform will use the proceedings towards product development, team building, and international customer acquisitions in Malaysia, UAE, and Bahrain as well as set up an office in Dubai.

“With the global Infrastructure poised to become digitized in this decade, we are looking at a huge opportunity to put a homegrown technology company on a global platform to drive it. Over the last few years, we invested heavily in R&D and product innovation to build a comprehensive IoT Infrastructure, ranging from Cloud to Gateways to challenge global players in IoT,” said Rishi Sharma co-founder, Falcon Labs.

The IoT-led startup, founded by IIT-Bombay graduates Archit Naraniwal, Rishi Sharma, and Utkarsh Narain in 2016, helps in making infrastructure smart, responsive, and self-learning.

“In these uncertain times, it is important for companies to adapt to new normal and change the way they need to function. With demand for newer solutions, services growing constantly, IoT has emerged as one of the forerunners. We are happy to have Faclon Labs as part of our portfolio, which is helping in bridging the gap for businesses with the help of technology,” shared Sunitha Ramaswamy, president-early stage, LetsVenture.

With the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the platform will also work towards developing IoT Infrastructure, I/O sense stack as the operating system for digitization across the country.

The DIY solution will help companies to tailor each and every requirement uniquely without the need of writing even a single line of code, which will provide the customer complete control over their offerings, the company said.

"As one of Faclon’s first investors, I have had the pleasure of working with the team for several years. Their dedication, commitment, and enterprise have helped them cement their place at the forefront of the Indian IoT ecosystem, and I look forward to being a part of their future journey," added Pranav Marwah, founding partner, thinQbate. 

With IoT applications reshaping the areas for COVID-19 challenges, the company counts marquee clients such as Tata Power, Aditya Birla Group, Larsen and Toubro, JUSCO and Raymonds, and ITC, among others.

The company had earlier raised its first round from a clutch of angel investors led by Vish Sathappan, director, Brand Capital; and Sameer Sainani, director, response, BCCL in January 2018.

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

Inflexor Ventures Launches Deeptech Fellowship Programme

Funding

The ePlane Company Raises $1 Mn In Seed Round Co-led By Speciale Invest And Naval Ravikant

Funding

Apna.co Raises $12.5 Mn From Sequoia Capital India And Greenoaks Capital