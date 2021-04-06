April 6, 2021 4 min read

I belong to a private Facebook group where journalists and publicists mingle over story ideas and mutual needs. It’s a great group where media and PR pros exchange ideas and discuss emerging trends in the industry.

This morning, someone asked - Is PR Dead?

PR has evolved over the last 5 years, and the pandemic has accelerated much of that change. But PR is definitely not dead.

In this complicated world, it’s even harder to navigate the media landscape. Journalists change jobs more frequently, putting a smaller emphasis on media contacts. The competition for eyeballs is harder as attention spans get shorter. And the consumer segment is more fragmented, making a targeted strategy more critical.

Here’s a deeper look at why I believe PR will become even more valuable over the next 5 years and why experienced strategic thinkers will lead the way.

Media is more selective

Editors and Executive Producers know their job security rests with viewers and readers. If they don’t increase their audience base, their publisher might not extend that contract. This makes the story approval process harder.

I oversaw the ratings strategy as an Executive Producer with NBC. I knew if we didn’t consistently grow ratings, I was out the door in a year. Today, newsroom job security is even more volatile. Just last week, a close friend was pushed out as news director and he wasn’t even at the station a year.

The bar for good stories - at the more influential publications - is also more competitive because there are more inexperienced publicists and younger pitching stories that aren’t news worthy or unique. Today’s PR approach requires a deeper understanding of the elements that lead to news coverage.

Advertising is losing influence

When was the last time you actually watched a commercial on TV? More than likely, you grabbed your phone, or walked out of the room. And that’s if you didn’t have the opportunity to fast forward through the commercials.

Engaging content is the key to motivating action. Running endless loops of commercials for your brand might increase exposure, but don’t confuse exposure for engagement. Consumers are watching the local or cable news for content. If your publicist creates interesting content, you will increase engagement with your product or service.

Reporters are younger with shrinking budgets

Every older generation always says the current generation doesn’t get it. I was an Executive Producer at 26 years old, so I’m not bashing younger journalists. Younger and older journalists are needed in every newsroom to bring a diversity of ideas. However, there is a growing trend with shrinking newsroom budgets. The more expensive journalists are pushed out - replaced with younger and cheaper journalists.

This means your story angle needs to be more refined. Over the years with NBC and CBS, inexperienced publicists pitched me ideas that weren’t fleshed out. It was okay because I navigated for the interesting news angle. But today, you can’t leave it to chance that the journalist will connect the dots. It’s another area where experienced publicists will become more valuable with their ability to close the story with the reporter.

Digital marketing is merging with PR

Digital marketing is PR. TV segments are almost always placed on the web and print newspapers all have websites. Sure, it might take time to get the story on the web. But this is where the experienced publicist will turn the media placement into a digital placement for more exposure.

There are digital ways to drive news coverage to your website, including adding supplemental content on your website. If reporters have a reason to add a hyperlink to their story, they will — but only if it adds to their story. This approach takes forethought and planning, which is something an experienced PR team will recognize.

Yes, many industries are dying. It’s a factor of technology. Disruption and change happen and you can’t stop it. But if you recognize the shift, your experience will become more valuable. At least, that's what I'm seeing with PR today.

