The Executive Selection: Dolce & Gabbana

March 6, 2021 1 min read

Following the success of The One Royal Night and The One Mysterious Night, Dolce & Gabbana has now brought out The One Luminous Night, a new exclusive edition that infuses Italian tradition with aromatic masterpieces from the Arab region.

Source: D&G

As a mature scent for special occasions, the renowned perfumer Jean Christophe Herault has crafted The One Luminous Night to open with Italian notes of basil and zesty bergamot.

It then meets with the sweetness of dates blended with aromatic sage and geranium at its heart, and it’s capped off with smoky accents of incense and amber at its base.

