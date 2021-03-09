Quizizz Raises $12.5 Mn In Series A Round

March 9, 2021 3 min read

Bengaluru-based edtech startup Quizizz announced on Tuesday to have raised $12.5 million in Series A funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures with participation from GSV Ventures, Rocketship VC, and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Prime Venture Partners.

The edtech startup will use this new funding to expand its team to support school and corporate customers and accelerate international user growth.

They pledge to continue building tools that make teachers’ lives easier and give educators more time to provide personal support to their students.

“No matter what is being taught, we think the best and most personalized learning happens when an educator is freed from busywork like grading worksheets and rigid, out-of-the-box curriculum,” said Ankit Gupta, chief executive officer, and co-founder, Quizizz. “Our focus on teacher-directed learning differentiates Quizizz from many Indian edtech startups providing independent study solutions and supplemental curriculum.”

In 2020, feedback from teachers has been said to have affected by the pandemic inspired the team to expand their product offering. The learning platform now supports more than 60 million people per month and is used in over 65 per cent of the US schools.

Co-founders Gupta and Deepak Cheenath tested the first version of the platform while volunteering at a remedial math program in Bengaluru, India. Today, it claims to have customers in over 100 countries and is profitable.

“Digital technology has become an integral part of the teaching process and the adoption of technology by educators has only accelerated during the pandemic,” shared Shweta Bhatia, partner and head of technology investments, Eight Roads Ventures India. “Quizizz’s customer-centricity and product-first approach has resulted in a highly engaged community of teachers and students. We have a strong belief in Ankit and Deepak’s deep understanding of their users which has resulted in incredible word-of-mouth growth across millions of teachers in the US, Europe, and Asia.”

The startup maintains that it helps teachers quickly create gamified quizzes and interactive lessons that generate instant student feedback without needing to be graded by hand. In addition to reducing time spent on grading, teachers benefit as their peers adopt the platform and make new content available.

“We’re incredibly proud of our team and our teacher-first strategy. This new investment is an opportunity to grow the company, solve more problems for teachers, and move more quickly towards our goal of motivating every student in the world,” added Deepak Cheenath, co-founder, Quizizz.

Today, a teacher can use and customize over 30 million quizzes and lessons spanning primary school mathematics to career and technical education. In 2020, students collectively answered more than 13 billion questions on the platform, the company shared.