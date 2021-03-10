Applications Open For Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund's Accelerator Program's 2021 Spring Cohort

March 10, 2021 2 min read

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an enterprise the aimed at fostering and bolstering innovation in the UAE launched by the UAE Ministry of Finance, is welcoming applications for its innovation accelerator program’s 2021 spring cohort.

To be eligible for the program, startups need to be in post-ideation stage, have market potential, and is based in the UAE, or is interested in building a presence in the UAE. The program is looking for enterprises with solutions aligning to tech, education, clean energy, water, transport, health and space. MBRIF aims to support entrepreneurs scale their businesses by targeting five key services, including testing business models, providing strategic direction for business growth, easing access to desired markets and clients, and better access to funding. The MBRIF Accelerator program will also provide startups with insights from their targeted industry’s ecosystem.

Fatima Al Naqbi, Ministry of Finance representative of MBRIF gave her views on the new round of applications opening. “MBRIF is committed to supporting them [entrepreneurs] in developing innovative business propositions and enabling a quicker go-to-market pathway,” she said. “As an emerging industrial powerhouse, it is imperative to have a strong entrepreneurial base built around the elements of innovation, entrepreneurship and digital adoption.” The spring cohort applications follow a successful exhibit of startups during the winter cohort. One of its alumni, Farmin is a startup that uses artificial intelligence to increase farming profitability, and has recently won the GeoTech Innovation Program hosted by the UAE Space Agency.

Applications are now open till its deadline, March 22, 2021. Interested parties can apply for the program by visiting: https://mbrif.cognistreamer.com

