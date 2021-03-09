6 Upcoming Premium Motorbikes For Adventurers and Speed Enthusiasts

March 9, 2021 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the motorcycle world, 2020 meant bikes covered in the garage for a good part of the year and the riding gear tucked safely back in the cupboard. The trade shows were cancelled, too, and it seemed the world stood still for a brief period. But digitisation played the perfect foil and allowed manufacturers to announce new and exciting models, giving us hope to go out and ride again to our heart's content. And with that in mind, it's time to enter the new year that promises more bikes—the premium kind—landing on our shores. So, here's a list of the top 10 upcoming premium motorcycles set to arrive in 2021 that we can't wait to get our hands on.

Ducati Monster

It would be an understatement to call the 2021 Ducati Monster all-new. It is all-new indeed but a bit too new maybe if you've been a fan of the original muscled naked streetfighter. Controversial styling aside, the Ducati Monster remains one of the more highly-anticipated launches of 2021 with its new and lighter frame that replaces the steel trellis unit, and a 937 cc L-Twin engine that packs 110 bhp and 93 Nm of peak torque. The new Ducati Monster packs more electronic aids as well and with a dry weight of just 166 kg, it promises to be a fiery middleweight naked.

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

Another Brit making its way to India next year will be the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport. Unveiled globally on the heels of the Trident 660, the baby Tiger 850 shares its underpinnings with the larger Tiger 900 right down to the frame and engine. However, this one is intended to be a tourer more than an adventure-ready offering. The 888 cc in-line three-cylinder motor has been detuned to produce 84 bhp and 82 Nm of peak torque, and comes with two riding modes: Road and Rain. It also rides on alloys as opposed to spoked wheels, while retaining the premium hardware from the 900. The more interesting bit will be the pricing though which is likely to be substantially lower than the Tiger 900 and is expected to start from under ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda 500 Range

In addition to the 650 cc line-up, Honda 2Wheelers India is looking to spread its 'big wings' far and wide in 2021 with the launch of the 500 cc range. The mid-capacity motorcycles would be the antithesis to the KTM and Husqvarna bikes in the sub-500 cc segment, and Honda already retails a number of options overseas. The company is expected to bring a handful of those in 2021 that includes the CBR500R, CB500X, CB500F and the Rebel 500. Powered by the 499 cc parallel-twin motor that develops 47 bhp and 43 Nm of peak torque, the bikes are likely to be locally-assembled which should make for an attractive price tag.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR

Kawasaki won the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) for the sixth consecutive year in 2020, and the brand will bring its track prowess to the road with the 2021 Ninja ZX-10R and the ZX-10RR. The updated versions of the litre-class motorcycles were unveiled earlier this year and will come to India sometime next year. Upgrades range from a subtly reworked chassis, new integrated winglet design for a more aggressive look and enhanced aerodynamic properties, as well as revised styling. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR also boasts of a more track-bred engine with new intake and exhaust valve springs, titanium connecting rods and lightweight pistons. All the changes have made power output go up by 1 bhp. That's shaving off milliseconds in terms of track times, and sometimes that's all that matters between winning and losing.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa

Since the time Hayabusa featured in the Bollywood movie Dhoom, it attained a cult following. The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is scheduled to hit the Indian market by April 2021. However, the bookings for the bike have started unofficially and the token amount is set at INR 2 lakh, reports Express Drives. The 2021 Hayabusa will retain the look of its predecessor, except that it will be sleeker. The bike draws power from a 1,340ccc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. As reported by Express the latest model comes with 10 levels of wheelie control, 3-stage engine brake control, 10-stage traction control, launch control, and cruise control.

Royal Enfield Cruiser 650

The Royal Enfield Cruiser 650 is expected to launch in India in July 2021. The bike was spotted testing on the Indian roads, which has left the Royal Enfield enthusiasts pretty excited about its launch. The model is likely to use a 650cc parallel-twin engine, as reported by Zig Wheels.