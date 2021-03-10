ImaginXP Acquires Edtech Startup Noesis Learning

March 10, 2021 3 min read

ImaginXP announced on Tuesday the acquisition of edtech startup Noesis Learning with a technology platform that enables a robust digital learning environment and brings technology into the space of career to course mapping.

The company recently got funding of $1.5 million by Venture Catalyst.

The B2B, B2C, and D2C edutech enterprise is helping universities provide future skills degree programmes and for-credit certification courses with corporate-led curriculum, well-trained faculty, and the MyCoach platform that brings over 1,250 corporate coaches-led mentorship and live projects for students. The focus is on student outcomes by enabling universities to provide world-class education in India.

Founded by Ajay Kumar and Pallavi Singla, and backed by Marwari catalyst, the Noesis learning acquisition is aimed at bringing in digital acceleration for the ImaginXP higher education model.

“ImaginXP is on a mission to revolutionize the way students choose their careers and to enable global quality education for them. The acquisition will play a pivotal role in making this happen. The team comes with immense experience and offers a great platform that is helping us provide robust online learning not only to our partner universities but all higher education students who want to focus on increasing their employability,” said Prof. Col. Shishir Kumar, director-general, ImaginXP.

The Noesis learning platform, Schoolsonweb, enables live learning, assessment automation, assignments, doubt clearing forums and connects students and corporate coaches for career-focused learning. In addition, till today program/university searches have not gone beyond a basic yellow pages listing, the company said.

The acquisition of Noesis Learning will further fortify the digital strategy at ImaginXP and bring an experienced team for accelerating the adoption of online learning in the higher education space.

"Noesis digital platform has the ability to bring in acceleration to the well-established university model of ImaginXP. By combining our forces, we aim to capture the university embedded space as well as online degree programmes. It is about bringing our strengths in edtech together to capture the higher education market,” added Ajay Kumar, founder, and chief executive officer, Noesis Learning.

With a focus on student employability, the company provides for-credit certification in the upcoming fields of design, sunrise technologies, and business such as UX, Design Thinking, Gaming design, AIML, cybersecurity, RPA, Robotics, fintech, healthtech, and more.

The company intends to change this by bringing tech into the system. The platform will also enable students to find the right programs for themselves based on career goals, personal interests, and market demands.