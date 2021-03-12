Nexprt Raises $200,000 In Angel Round By Titan Capital And Other investors

March 12, 2021 2 min read

Cross-border commerce platform Nexprt—that aims to build a seamless cross-border commerce experience for Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and global importers—on Friday announced to have raised $200,000 in an Angel funding round from Titan Capital and other angel investors.

The startup will utilize these funds to build the core team and strengthen its product-market fit.

The company claims to simplify global trade by providing a one-stop solution for all trade needs.

"We are glad to have investors who have great trust in Nexprt, and the problem we are trying to solve. We aim to democratize manufacturing and build supply chain predictability for small businesses across the globe, allowing them to compete with large corporations in terms of their product sourcing and manufacturing needs," shared Harsha Vardhan K., co-founder, Nexprt.

With a heavy focus on the end consumer, the platform is leveraging technology to offer industry redefining quality metrics, improved user experience, and quick product development; to build a global brand that resonates with the requirements of modern business-to-business (B2B) commerce, the company said.

"We see great potential in Nexprt’s amazing team. With its full-stack approach and focus on institutionalizing Indian MSME manufacturing, Nexprt is building a strong playbook to scale Indian exports and compete in the global markets. We are looking forward to our association with Nexprt," added Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital.

Nexprt currently deals in home décor and hospitality segments across kitchenware, carpets, and handicrafts.