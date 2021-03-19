Project Management

Improve Your Organization's Efficiency by Learning Project Management

Discover project management skills from the experts.
Image credit: Anna Shvets/Pexels

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
The global workforce has changed and, with it, the needs of both employers and employees. In a remote working world, it's important to streamline communication and keep projects on task. Last year, 88 percent of remote employees reported experiencing inconsistent leadership and miscommunications with other teams. For small businesses working with small margins, that's concerning.

If your business is struggling in the remote world, it may be time to invest in project management training. Right now, The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle is on sale.

This 10-course bundle includes training in leading project management methodologies and technologies like Six Sigma, Agile, Monday.com, Trello, and more. You'll learn from people like Georgi Ivanov, a project manager with ten years of experience working for Fortune 500 companies; William Stewart, a PMI- and PMP-certified professional with more than 25 years of experience; and Danny Liu, an Agile Release Manager and a CSPO/CSM with 15 years of experience.

These instructors know their stuff and understand how project management has evolved and shaped (and been shaped) by innovation over the past several years. They'll put you on track to better managing projects using Monday.com, Trello, JIRA, and other communication platforms, and help you reduce waste and churn by implementing Agile, Scrum, and other project management methodologies into your organization.

Take your organization up a level while working remotely. Right now, The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle is available for just $34.99.

