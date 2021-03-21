Job Seekers

If You're Forced to Look for a Job, This Resume Toolkit Can Help Increase Your Chances for an Interview

Find a job quickly so you can get back to building another business.
If You're Forced to Look for a Job, This Resume Toolkit Can Help Increase Your Chances for an Interview
Image credit: Anna Shvets/Pexels

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There comes a time in all entrepreneurs' lives when they might have to look for a little extra work. Given how difficult the past year was on small businesses, many entrepreneurs are hitting the job hunt to make ends meet for a while. Every application sent and not received is a painful waste of time, so if you're searching for work, you should be armed with the absolute best tools. That's why you should consider The 2021 Complete Resume Builder Master Class Bundle.

This collection is highlighted by Rezi, an AI-powered resume builder that lets you quickly create optimized, ATS-friendly resumes and cover letters that are tailored to the specific jobs you're seeking. ATS systems (Applicant Tracking Systems) are what keep many people who apply online from ever seeing an interview. It takes a special resume to crack the system and Rezi specializes in adjusting individual facets of your resume to ensure your application rises to the top of the pile. With real-time content analysis, it identifies common content errors like missing metrics or buzzwords, and uses AI keyword targeting to show you which keywords to use on your resume based on the job description you input. It will also check your resume across 23 criteria to give you a score that you can seek to improve.

Rezi is trusted by more than 120,000 job seekers, few of whom will also be armed with Resume Inventor's premium resume and cover letter templates and MBA professor Chris Haroun's LinkedIn and interviewing guide, which are all included in The 2021 Complete Resume Builder Master Class Bundle.

Find a job quickly so you can get back to building another business. With The 2021 Complete Resume Builder Master Class Bundle, you'll be in good shape to do so. Get it today for just $39.99.

