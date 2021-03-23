Coding

Work Toward Becoming a Technical Entrepreneur With This 200-Hour Computer Science Training

Access nine courses of curated content to understand the foundations of coding.
Work Toward Becoming a Technical Entrepreneur With This 200-Hour Computer Science Training
Image credit: olia danilevich/Pexels

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Not everybody is a technical founder, or a computer genius. But if your business is in the tech field, it's worthwhile to know a little about coding. Every entrepreneur should know some programming skills, even if it's just to better understand how others are building your product. But if you want to get into the nitty-gritty, you'll need a real computer science education. And that's exactly what you'll get in The 2021 Complete Computer Science Training Bundle.

In this nine-course bundle, you'll build the IT and data science skills you need to truly lead your company into the black. Across 212 hours, you'll dive into Python, Linux, TensorFlow, discrete math, and much more, learning from experts like Juan Galvan (4.4/5 instructor rating), Boris Paskhaver (4.6/5 rating), and Jazeb Akram (4.2/5 rating).

Diving into Python, you'll get a beginner-to-advanced training in the programming language that powers codebases at companies like Google, Facebook, Pinterest, and Dropbox. You'll learn how it's used in a variety of disciplines, from data science and machine learning to web development, game development, and more. You'll also build more than 20 web projects from scratch, understanding what it takes to build websites and web apps. Finally, you'll take a deep dive into data science and machine learning, using tools like R to perform statistical analysis and TensorFlow to perform deep learning projects.

Get a complete computer science education online, in your own time. Right now, The 2021 Complete Computer Science Training Bundle is available for just $39.99.

