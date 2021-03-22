Toronto Business Development Centre Partners With Cisco LaunchPad

March 22, 2021 3 min read

Ontario-based Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC) on Monday announced to have partnered with Cisco LaunchPad to launch joint ecosystem initiatives for startups in Canada and India.

The alliance will focus on strategic partnership and ecosystem with design programs on mentor clinics, demo days to investor pitches, referral outreach program for media and branding support for events, and soft landing as TBDC is to launch a program in India as a Country partner for the ecosystem.

“TBDC has a rich history and has long been committed to empowering the start-up ecosystem on a global scale. Our partnership with Cisco Launchpad is an important development and we're thrilled to help drive these initiatives for start-ups in Canada and India," remarked Neha Bahl, chief executive officer, Toronto Business Development Centre, while addressing the media at the press conference.

To add a global element to the interactions, Cisco LaunchPad and TBDC hosted a session on 'Opportunities to scale up in North America' for tech-startups based in India. The event, held today, focussed on the Indian and Canadian startup ecosystems and explored pathways to orchestrate growth opportunities for high potential startups. Neha Bahl of TBDC, spoke at the session around the emerging trends and opportunities that will impact the startup ecosystem in North America, the establishment shared.

The B2B corporate accelerator program had also concluded its Startup Dialogue, a showcase of joint success stories among Cisco and LaunchPad startups, followed by the second edition of the Influencer Meet Founder 2021 investor connect.

“As we work to rebuild a more inclusive world, India’s tech startups are best-positioned to effect change quickly in the most critical areas, not just within the country, but across the globe. Cisco Launchpad is proud to partner with the Toronto Business Development Center to empower India’s tech startups to test and scale their innovations for diverse markets and become global problem solvers,” said Krishna Sundaresan, vice president, engineering, Cisco India and SAARC.

The startup incubator in Canada which has also recently been granted a designated organization status by the government of Canada. As a designated organization, TBDC runs the Start-Up Visa (SUV) program, a six-month program that helps international start-ups establish and grow their business in Canada by providing them with access to mentors, investors, and working spaces. Since its inception, the SUV program has already helped over 250 international start-ups incorporate their businesses in Canada.