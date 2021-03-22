News and Trends

Elon Musk Hits Back at Claims That Teslas Could Be Used to Spy on Chinese Military Facilities

The Tesla CEO recently addressed the Chinese military's concerns that his company's vehicles could 'be a source of national security leaks.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attempted to assuage the Chinese military's concerns that the company's electric vehicles could be used to spy on restricted facilities, CNN reports

On Saturday, Musk spoke at the China Development Forum — an annual event organized by the Development Research Center of China's State Council —  and dismissed fears that Tesla, an American car manufacturer, could be leveraged as a spy.

"There's a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information," he said. "If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down."

Related: Elon Musk Says He Sleeps This Many Hours, Despite All the Projects That Are on His Plate

The billionaire businessman went on to compare the Chinese military's fears with the U.S. government's mistrust of Chinese-owned video-sharing platform TikTok. In 2020, former president Donald Trump threatened to permanently ban TikTok unless it was bought by a U.S. firm. 

"The United States wanted to shut down TikTok," Musk said. "Luckily, it did not happen. Many people were concerned about TikTok, but I think this kind of concern is unnecessary, and we should learn lessons from it."

Several hours before Musk spoke, the Chinese military announced that it would ban Tesla vehicles from entering any of its premises, citing concerns over the cars' cameras, according to Bloomberg. The military has also directed all Tesla owners to park their vehicles outside military property. As the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, Chinese officials appear to be uneasy that "data the cars gather could be a source of national security leaks" and had previously restricted the use of Tesla's vehicles by military staff and employees at state-owned companies. 

Musk has enjoyed a bit of celebrity in China in recent years since Tesla entered the country's market in 2019. The Chinese government purportedly gave the company complete control over its projects in Shanghai, even though other U.S. competitors have had to work with Chinese counterparts to produce cars. That perk has paid off in many ways. Last year, for instance, Tesla sold 147,445 vehicles in China, accounting for 30% of its total worldwide. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

This Black Woman From the Projects of South Philly Built a Million Dollar Real Estate Portfolio at Age 30

News and Trends

AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine 100% Effective Against Hospitalizations and Deaths, Per Final-Stage U.S. Testing

News and Trends

Kanye West's Worth Was Listed at $6.6 Billion, Forbes Says More Like $1.8 Billion