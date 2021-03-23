By Going The Extra Mile For Clients, Saphyte Founder Ali Homadi Is Making His Homegrown MENA Startup Stand Out As A CRM Provider

March 23, 2021 4 min read

As a customer relationship management (CRM) software platform, Saphyte’s inclusion in a list of great ideas may seem quizzical to some- after all, it’s fair to say that there are plenty of such solutions to be found in the market at large.

But Saphyte founder Ali Homadi says his enterprise stands out by being the first, if not the only, homegrown company in the MENA region that provides a digital ecosystem -which includes CRM tools- to its clients. “I think our ‘great idea’ is really about creating a product and a service that would provide genuine growth to local businesses in the MENA region,” Homadi explains. “I think everything that we’re doing now is anchored on that business ethos. The product being the software, and the service being the support we give to our clients, the training we provide to their workforce, the first few phases of implementation of the software, and the regular updates we provide to that software to ensure that it matches the demands of the market, and it allows for a smooth usage for our clients. I think the innovation also lies there- we always look for gaps in the market, so we can create new features or fix existing ones to make our clients’ experience better than before, and at the same time, provide them a competitive advantage in their respective industries.”

Image courtesy: Saphyte

Homadi points out that while most other CRM providers in the region are only focused on selling their offerings, Saphyte is upping the ante by creating software that really helps businesses grow- and one can see the company is walking the talk, be it with its provision of free implementation services, or the one-on-one training it offers its clients. “There’s been massive support so far from local businesses,” Homadi says. “Most of them are really thankful for the technology we’ve provided as it has helped them cut costs, make their processes smoother and faster, and in general, improve the well-being of their teams, as the technology has significantly simplified their tasks.”

And with Homadi and his team going the extra mile to help clients simplify their CRM strategy and maximize the technology they have, it becomes a lot easier to understand why the regional market is responding to Saphyte quite positively. “We are not just another implementation partner, unlike other CRM companies in the region,” Homadi declares. “We really own the tech, and this is a whole new level of service for the region’s businesses.”

1. Fight for it “The marketplace is a harsh environment for new ideas, and they will be constantly tested. Ideas will never reach their peak and their highest potential unless you fight for them.”

2. Always look at what you can do to provide genuine impact to others “Most companies just come up with an idea, and try hard to sell that idea. They’re sales-focused, not impact-focused. If you can start with an idea that will really, genuinely provide impact, that’s a good start.”

3. Continue to innovate “Ideas can become better when you learn to collaborate with others. Listen to them, but always remain judicious. Never forget to weigh the pros and cons of people’s suggestions.”

4. Collaborate “Most companies are afraid to collaborate with others, thinking it can lead to complications in the future. While this may be true, always go back to the first two suggestions: will the collaboration provide more impact to other people? Will it lead to improving the ‘great idea’ for the better?

