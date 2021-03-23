UnoTag Raises Angel Round By IAN investors

March 23, 2021 2 min read

The Bengaluru-based startup UnoTag that enables companies to improve their performance using gamification, on Tuesday announced to have raised an undisclosed amount from IAN in its angel round. Led by IAN’s Angel investors Vikas Kuthiala, Anand Saklecha, Pradeep Jaisingh, the company is now poised to further develop its cutting-edge tech product and expand into newer markets.

UnoTag aims to help companies and their sales teams, channel partners, and influencers to improve their performance through gamification and motivate them with automated incentives. Further, it has a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI)-platform, Mok that improves the productivity of sales teams and employees using behavioral economics and personalized nudges.

“At UnoTag, we intend to motivate people, help them crush targets, and unleash their full potential. We are using elements like points, leaderboards, goals, Fantasy Leagues, and badges to drive users in completing their tasks. UnoTag can be integrated easily with major CRM’s such as Hubspot, Salesforce, Freshdesk, Zoho, teams to name a few. Following this investment round, we will leverage the capital raised to strengthen our platform in providing enhanced services to our users,” said Mohit Ambani, founder, UnoTag.

The Bengaluru-based startup has surpassed INR 10 million annual recurring revenue as well as clocked a strong growth of 120 per cent m-o-m in the last 6 months.

“UnoTag uses gamification to help enterprises enhance engagement and business productivity with their internal and external stakeholders. Leveraging AI, UnoTag is a comprehensive CRM for SMEs to enhance business performance in real-time and across the value chain including dealers, retailers, channel enterprise sales teams, and influencers. The UnoTag platform is currently in use across diverse industry sectors and provides SMEs access to all the necessary digital tools otherwise available only to large enterprises. The business enhancement can be tracked and customized real-time, which makes it very unique and powerful,” added Vikas Kuthiala, lead investor, IAN.

The company’s product pathway includes evolving more gamification features fantasy leagues for sales teams, housie and bingo contests, world cups, and championship events. They also plan to embed AI to better track behaviors, higher personalization, and coach users in completing their goals.

So far, UnoTag platform is used by more than 300,000 users with over INR 100 million incentives given throughout India. They are targeting INR 100 million ARR by this year-end.