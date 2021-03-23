Edtech Platform SkilloVilla Raises $300,000 In Seed Round From Titan Capital And Others

March 23, 2021 2 min read

Bengaluru-based edtech platform SkilloVilla announced on Tuesday to have raised $300,000 in a Seed round of funding from Titan Capital and other investors. The funding saw participation from prominent industry leaders like Haresh Chawla, Miten Sampat, Aakrit Vaish and Varun Alagh.

The freshly raised investment will be utilized to expand the team and evolve the learning platform into one of its kind technology products.

“Having our bases set up in a country where 80 per cent of the 1.5 million engineers that graduate every year remain unemployed or are employed in low skill jobs, aiding youngsters to land the job of their dreams and crafting a bright future for them is what keeps us going. We are glad that we have been backed by the best of the industry leaders to fulfill our mission. The investment raised will help us to brighten the future of aspiring job seekers," said Ronak Agarwal, chief executive officer, and co-founder, SkilloVilla.

On the edtech platform, one can work on their abilities and gain access to companies anywhere globally irrespective of one's education and economic background. It helps to aid youngsters to bag their dream job and craft a niche in their careers. Once upskilled, all students get extensive placement support right from resume creation, conducting mock interviews, to connecting with employers from over 300 partner companies, all at an affordable price, the company shared.

"Technology is changing at such a rapid pace and so are skills required to be employable. India now has the chance to dominate the supply of skilled employees to the whole world, but the sad reality is that many unskilled graduates are coming out of tier-II colleges. SkilloVilla team is boldly solving this problem by upskilling the graduates and connecting with the right employer across the globe. We are super excited to support them in this journey," added Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital.

The edtech startup endeavors to bridge the skills gap and boost the careers of graduates with an industry-aligned curriculum that is not part of the regular college syllabus.

Currently, SkilloVilla has more than 2000 students on its platform and aims to enable more than 2 million students and build their future in the coming years.