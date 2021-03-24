Rockstud Capital Invests In AI-driven Content Assistant Instoried

March 24, 2021 2 min read

Bengaluru-based deep-tech and AI-based content intelligence platform Instoried on Wednesday announced to have raised an undisclosed amount from Rockstud Capital.

The platform helps enterprises and individuals create emotionally engaging content thereby improving ROI. The funds will be used to reach out to newer geographies for their existing tool as well as the recently launched tool for individuals (B2C).

"I am happy to associate with Rockstud and am looking forward to building a great company together. We will be using the funds to market our product globally as we recently went B2C. Exciting times lie ahead of us as we are exponentially growing in the US market," said Sharmin Ali, founder, and chief executive officer, Instoried.

Its tool helps brands create an emotional connection with customers by identifying the emotional quotient of the content and giving customized recommendations, thereby boosting engagement and increasing content productivity, all in real-time using AI. Instoried has built web apps and APIs to help integrate the tool onto any platform and it sells licenses of the tool and helps content writers, in the SME category, e-commerce, FMCG, and other verticals to optimize emotions in their marketing content. The company has over 30 enterprise customers across the globe.

"Today, there is so much content that is pushed to consumers that as a brand it becomes difficult to know the impact it has had on their mind. With Instoried's proprietary AI-based tool, brands are now able to better gauge the emotional quotient of their content even before it is published and hence are able to be more effective in their communication,” added Abhishek Agarwal, managing partner, Rockstud Capital.

Instoried recently launched their content emotional intelligence tool for individual content creators to curate their content pieces, be it a social media post, an email, or blog, to make it suit the ideal tone and emotion of their target audience. The total addressable market for content enhancement platforms is said to be $300 billion.

The company has raised $1.5 million so far from investors including SOSV, Artesian Investments, Mumbai Angels, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Jain Angel Network, London-based JPIN, and a US-based VC in their earlier round.