Janani.Life Secures INR 8 Cr Seed Investment Led By Venture Catalysts

March 25, 2021

Virtual tech-enabled service management platform Janani.Life announced on Thursday to have raised INR 8 crore in a round of funding led by incubator for startups Venture Catalysts.

Prominent investors such as Apollo Hospitals, Inflection Point Ventures, and LetsVenture also participated in the seed and angel rounds, along with existing investors.

The startup will utilize the recent capital infusion to build its technology stack and initiate full-fledged operations in three metro cities in the country.

“We are delighted to secure the support of Venture Catalysts and other high-profile investors at the early stage of our startup. We will leverage the funding to strengthen our tech infrastructure and extend our operations to three metro cities. The capital support has come a shot in the arm for us and will help us take a firm step forward in the direction of becoming India's largest fertility virtual tech clinic that offers all fertility services at the patient's doorstep. The confidence shown by the investors in us comes as a pat in the back and we will strive to raise the bar even higher,” said Nilay Mehrotra, founder, Janani.Life.

Venture Catalysts is focused on providing startups with access to continuous capital from the fund, investor network, tier I founders and CXOs, and family offices besides providing them with market access from corporates and global growth programs.

“Janani's founders have drawn on their industry experience to identify some major need-gaps in India’s fertility management landscape. The global infertility market is valued at around $36 billion, with India having more than 30 per cent of the market cap as of now. Combined with the expertise of its founding team, an innovative IP, and the first-mover advantage, the startup is perfectly positioned to disrupt the country’s fertility market for the better. Janani's innovative approach gives us the confidence that it will lead the way in revolutionizing the fight against infertility. We are committed to supporting its growth and wish them continued success,” stated Dr. Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, co-founder, Venture Catalysts.

Leveraging technology to transform the fertility management industry, the platform aims to establish itself as a leading end-to-end service provider with innovative products such as the consumer-centric Janani.Life and the business-to-business (B2B) artificial intelligence (AI) solution, Janani.ai, under its belt.

“Janani is catering to women facing infertility issues, enabling them easy access to the treatments using technology as they can track their fertility journey using an app. With their innovative solutions like Janani.ai and Janani.Life, they are moving towards creating a difference in the fertility-tech space by offering end-to-end services. The Janani team which holds qualitative experience in the field of medicine has helped them build confidence in us to invest in the startup and along with the renowned andrologist Dr. Vasan as the co-founder, we have no doubts in the startup's success," added Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

The startup claims to provide a value proposition that involves a first of its kind science-backed, phase-wise answer to the problem of infertility, which according to a report by WHO said, plagues around thirty million couples in India every year.