Learning

Train Your Brain to Speed Read, Process Info Faster, and More

This super-learner bundle is on sale now.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Train Your Brain to Speed Read, Process Info Faster, and More
Image credit: Lala Azizli/Unsplash

Franchise Your Business

Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with one of our Franchise Advisors today and we’ll help you start building your franchise organization.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

What do some of the world's most successful business leaders have in common? They're extraordinary thinkers. That may seem obvious, but we're not just saying they have great ideas. They've actually hacked their minds to read faster, be more productive, faster processing, and have greater recognition and recall than the average person. Believe it or not, you can actually train your brain to be better than it is. The Become a Super-Learner & Speed Reading Bundle can show you how.

This seven-course bundle includes courses from entrepreneur and angel investor, Jonathan Levi (4.5/5 instructor rating), product manager, Eralp Senden (4.4/5 rating), and more. You'll get access to Levi's best-selling Become a SuperLearner 2 course, in which you'll explore the cognitive and neurological factors that play into learning new things so that you can leverage memory techniques to learn skills faster, read faster, and improve your memory to rapidly access huge amounts of information. Levi will also introduce you to neuroscience-backed memory techniques and mnemonics used by world record holders.

You'll also learn better study techniques to overcome procrastination and remember more by studying less. With simple tricks, you'll learn how to retain significantly more information both on paper and in conversation, without suffering burnout. Additionally, you'll learn how to take advantage of your individual learning style to process information faster and more efficiently, and become more productive and mentally organized. By the end of these courses, your brain will be humming like a well-oiled machine.

Improve the way you think, learn, and grow. Right now, The Become a Super-Learner & Speed Reading Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

Looking to diversify your investments in 2021? Check out DiversyFund to start dipping your toes in private real estate for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Learning

The 9-Step Structure of Impactful Remote Workshops

Learning

Work Toward Professional Tech Certifications With Whizlabs to Become an Even More Successful Entrepreneur

Learning

Learn From Successful Entrepreneurs with This On-Demand Audio Learning Platform