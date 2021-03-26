Train Your Brain to Speed Read, Process Info Faster, and More

March 26, 2021 2 min read

What do some of the world's most successful business leaders have in common? They're extraordinary thinkers. That may seem obvious, but we're not just saying they have great ideas. They've actually hacked their minds to read faster, be more productive, faster processing, and have greater recognition and recall than the average person. Believe it or not, you can actually train your brain to be better than it is. The Become a Super-Learner & Speed Reading Bundle can show you how.

This seven-course bundle includes courses from entrepreneur and angel investor, Jonathan Levi (4.5/5 instructor rating), product manager, Eralp Senden (4.4/5 rating), and more. You'll get access to Levi's best-selling Become a SuperLearner 2 course, in which you'll explore the cognitive and neurological factors that play into new things so that you can leverage memory techniques to learn skills faster, read faster, and improve your memory to rapidly access huge amounts of information. Levi will also introduce you to neuroscience-backed memory techniques and mnemonics used by world record holders.

You'll also learn better study techniques to overcome procrastination and remember more by studying less. With simple tricks, you'll learn how to retain significantly more information both on paper and in conversation, without suffering burnout. Additionally, you'll learn how to take advantage of your individual learning style to process information faster and more efficiently, and become more productive and mentally organized. By the end of these courses, your brain will be humming like a well-oiled machine.

Improve the way you think, learn, and grow. Right now, The Become a Super-Learner & Speed Reading Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

