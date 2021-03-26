SmartKarrot Inc. Announces Extended Angel Round Fundraising Completion To The Tune Of $1 Mn

March 26, 2021 1 min read

Dallas-headquartered software company SmartKarrot announced to have recently received an additional $1 million for their subscription-driven go-to resource for digital-led enterprises and B2B businesses.

The funds raised from existing investors, promoters, and multiple individuals with the high-net-worth will be used to enhance the platform and further market acquisition activities.

Focused on customer retention and expansion, SmartKarrot provides organizations with the ability to combine customer intelligence, smart workflows, and automated actions. Customer success teams need to tread the fine line between onboarding, adoption, engagement, and reducing churn.

SmartKarrot enables achieving these outcomes using augmented intelligence (AI), hyper-personalization, and extensive automation, the company shared.

“Retaining and growing customer portfolios comprise many moving parts, data silos, and activities. SmartKarrot has been designed to balance the intelligence and automation needs to solve this very relevant and complex problem,” remarked Prithwi Dasgupta, chief executive officer, and co-founder, SmartKarrot, Inc.

It also has an international presence that includes Toronto, Bengaluru, and Singapore.