The Recap: The E-Business Awards 2021
As a celebration of the digital excellence showcased by enterprises and entrepreneurs across the MENA region, the E-Business Awards 2021 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk.
Organized in association with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Dubai Startup Hub, and with the support of Gold Ally Creative Zone, and Ecosystem Partner in5, the event saw a variety of initiatives and individuals being applauded for their achievements in the online sphere, especially through the course of the COVID-19 crisis that struck in 2020.
Check out the full list of winners here:
E-Banking Solution Of The Year Commercial Bank of Dubai
Cloud Kitchen Business Of The Year IKCON
Digital Car Service Company Of The Year Service My Car
Best E-Payment Solution For Startups Zbooni
Digitization Software Of The Year Saphyte
E-Travel Company Of The Year Pickvisa
E-Government Solution of the Year Darb Toll Gate System, developed by the Integrated Transport Center of Abu Dhabi
Digital Healthcare Solution Of The Year Sehteq
Best Automated Services of the Year UAE Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship for its Smart Services offering
Best E-Commerce Platform Noon
Innovative Solution of the Year UAE Ministry of Interior’s Criminal Information System
Best PR & Marketing Agency For Emerging Tech Luna PR
Best New Trading Platform DIFX
Lifestyle App Of The Year X by OJ Lifestyle
B2B E-Marketplace of the Year BuyGro
Outstanding Contribution to E-Business John Bailye, founder and Managing Director of The SidebySide Partnership
E-Commerce Marketing Platform of the Year ArabyAds
Best E-Sales Solution GetBee
Digital Bank of the Year Mashreq Bank
