The Recap: The E-Business Awards 2021

Organized in association with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Dubai Startup Hub, and with the support of Gold Ally Creative Zone, and Ecosystem Partner in5, the event saw a variety of initiatives and individuals being applauded for their achievements in the online sphere, especially through the course of the COVID-19 crisis that struck in 2020.
As a celebration of the digital excellence showcased by enterprises and entrepreneurs across the MENA region, the E-Business Awards 2021 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk.

Check out the full list of winners here: 

E-Banking Solution Of The Year Commercial Bank of Dubai 

Cloud Kitchen Business Of The Year IKCON 

Digital Car Service Company Of The Year Service My Car 

Best E-Payment Solution For Startups Zbooni

Digitization Software Of The Year Saphyte 

E-Travel Company Of The Year Pickvisa 

E-Government Solution of the Year Darb Toll Gate System, developed by the Integrated Transport Center of Abu Dhabi 

Digital Healthcare Solution Of The Year Sehteq

Best Automated Services of the Year UAE Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship for its Smart Services offering

Best E-Commerce Platform Noon 

Innovative Solution of the Year UAE Ministry of Interior’s Criminal Information System

Best PR & Marketing Agency For Emerging Tech Luna PR 

Best New Trading Platform DIFX 

Lifestyle App Of The Year X by OJ Lifestyle 

B2B E-Marketplace of the Year BuyGro

Outstanding Contribution to E-Business John Bailye, founder and Managing Director of The SidebySide Partnership 

E-Commerce Marketing Platform of the Year ArabyAds 

Best E-Sales Solution GetBee 

Digital Bank of the Year Mashreq Bank

