Get 60 Percent Off Language Learning iOS and Android App, Babbel

When it comes to business, the world is flatter than ever. Whether you want to bring your company global or you want to develop a skill set to help you negotiate with different communities in your city, a new language is a great idea for this brave new world. Not to mention, learning a new language comes with a variety of secondary benefits as well.

There are few better resources to learn a new language than Babbel Language Learning, and right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for an unbeatable 60 percent off.

Babbel has more than 10 million users worldwide and has earned greater than 4.5 stars on both the App Store and Google Play Store with nearly one million reviews. The Next Web calls it "one of the stalwarts of the online language learning sphere", and Fast Company named it the "most innovative company in education" in 2016.

Today, Babbel has reached its full potential, having been developed by more than 100 expert linguists. After just one month, you'll be able to speak confidently about practical topics like transportation, dining, shopping, directions, and more, all while learning on your own time through bite-sized 10- to 15-minute lessons, the company says. Speech-recognition ensures your pronunciation stays on point, and personalized review sessions reinforce your learning so it really sticks.

Babbel offers 14 languages — Spanish (Spain), German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Spanish (Latin America) — and you'll get access to learning materials for all of them through this deal. Normally, a lifetime subscription costs $499, but you can get one today for just $199.

